What Big 12 football fans are saying about their chance to see a game in Provo

The Big 12 released its 2023 football schedule Tuesday, letting fans know when their favorite teams will be on the road — and where they’ll go.

While the Deseret News wrote about the best road trips for BYU fans to take in this fall, others tracking the Big 12 football schedule release took to Twitter to share their excitement about visiting Provo.

“If you’re considering a road game, by all accounts Provo is THE best experience for traveling fans. I’ve never heard an unkind word about the stadium, BYU fans, or the views,” tweeted Viva the Matadors, a fan account for Texas Tech University.

Similarly, Barstool Cincinnati put Provo at the top of its list ranking the best schools to visit in the Big 12.

Devin Newsom, the emcee for the University of Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team, tweeted that this fall’s schedule gives him a chance to cross LaVell Edwards Stadium off his college football bucket list.

“I’m really excited about a trip to Provo. ... BYU has ALWAYS been on my list,” he said.

Tuesday was not the first time BYU has been praised for being a great place to visit.

BYU quarterback recruit Kedon Slovis said recently that his parents’ experience in Provo at the BYU-USC game in September 2019 helps explain his interest in transferring to the school.

“My dad was talking about how ‘that’s the cleanest stadium I’ve ever been in, and they bring ice cream to the opposing fans,’” Slovis said. “He fell in love with the place. That was the thing I took away from playing against BYU was how nice the fans were and how great of an environment it is to play in Provo.”

Last fall, several Baylor fans who came to their team’s Sept. 10 game in Provo tweeted about how wonderful it was to interact with Cougars fans, as the Deseret News reported at the time.

“I’ve seen college football games in dozens of stadiums across the U.S., and I can say without reservation that BYU’s fans and game presentation are the best I’ve ever experienced. Massive home field advantage. Hats off, Cougars. You’re a class act,” said one Twitter user after the game.

A Baylor student who came to Provo to cover the game said LaVell Edwards Stadium has “the best view in college football.”

Baylor and BYU don’t play again in 2023, but fans of other Big 12 schools seem to have taken Baylor fans’ reviews of Provo to heart.

Here’s what folks were saying Tuesday about visiting BYU after the Big 12 football schedule release:

