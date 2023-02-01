You can officially stream ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ on Disney+

The “Black Panther” sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is officially available on Disney+ in case you didn’t get the chance to see it in theaters or if you’d like to watch it again.

“Wakanda Forever” was well-received by fans. It scored a 94% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 7.3/10 from IMDB. It has earned six Oscar nominations, including best supporting actress and best costume design.

What is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ about?

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” follows the Wakandans as they strive to embrace a new chapter as they mourn the death of their leader, King T’Challa.

The women of Wakanda must step up to protect their nation, which is threatened by rising powers. Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje must name a new Black Panther and come together to protect their people.

Can I stream ‘Wakanda Forever’ anywhere else?

No, but you can buy “Wakanda Forever” on Amazon Prime or Google Play Movies. It is also still showing in select theaters.

The original “Black Panther” movie is also available to stream on Disney+. It is available to rent on Apple TV, Amazon Prime and YouTube TV.

What is ‘Wakanda Forever’ rated?

The Marvel movie is rated PG-13 for strong violence, intense action, brief rude gesture and some language. There are no scenes with nudity, sex or substance abuse.

According to the Deseret News, the movie is “littered with positive messaging — whether it’s exemplifying the fruits that collaboration and diplomacy can bear or exploring the process of coping with loss.”

