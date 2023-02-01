College Board revises AP course on African American studies amid political controversy

The College Board revised the framework of a proposed Advanced Placement course on African American studies after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration rejected it earlier this month.

The New York Times broke the story, and reported that the the course no longer included “names of many Black writers and scholars associated with critical race theory, the queer experience and Black feminism,” while it dodged topics like Black Lives Matter.

Instead, the class will offer “Black conservatism” as a possible research project.

College Board CEO David Coleman told USA Today that “at the College Board, we don’t really look to the statements of political leaders.”

“We look to the record of history,” he added.

Nearly 60 high schools are a part of the pilot program where the course was offered. More schools will participate in the 2024-25 school year.

Although, as The Hill noted, DeSantis’ administration took credit for this move last week.

“Thanks to @GovRonDeSantis’ principled stand for education over identity politics, the College Board will be revising the course for the entire nation,” press secretary Bryan Griffin said on Twitter.

Excellent news. Thanks to @GovRonDeSantis' principled stand for education over identity politics, the College Board will be revising the course for the entire nation.



The Florida Department of Education (@EducationFL) will review the changes for compliance once resubmitted. https://t.co/p4JWwsKGay — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) January 24, 2023

The governor said during a press conference that the course fell “on the side of indoctrination,” as I previously reported for the Deseret News.

“We believe in teaching kids facts and how to think, but we don’t believe they should have an agenda imposed on them when you try to use Black history to shoehorn in queer theory, you are clearly trying to use that for political purposes,” said DeSantis.