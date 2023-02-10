High school boys wrestling: Millard, Panguitch in control after opening day of 2A and 1A state tournaments

The opening day of the 2A and 1A state wrestling tournaments were held at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield on Friday, and defending champs Millard and Panguitch both positioned themselves well to make a run at a repeat title.

Millard advanced 17 wrestlers into Saturday’s 2A semifinals and sits on 136 team points, well ahead of second-place Beaver’s 108 points. The Beavers will have 12 wrestlers in the semifinals, which begin at 9:30 a.m. The finals are at 4 p.m.

The marquee semifinal on Saturday morning is at 132 pounds with Millard’s Sam Rasmussen facing Beaver’s Gage Raddon. Both are defending state champs from a lower weight last season, and the junior Rasmussen is seeking a third state title with a chance for a possible fourth next year.

Another junior seek a third individual title is Beaver’s Russell Evans at 138 pounds.

Five other 2A wrestlers are chasing a repeat state title on Saturday, Millard’s Dak Eldredge, Beaver’s Douglas Evans, Millard’s Dylan Rees, Millard’s KC Whitaker and San Juan’s Callen Burke.

In 1A, Panguitch has a 15-point lead after Day 1 in its quest for a fourth straight state title. The Bobcats tallied 130 team points on Friday, with Milford in second with 115 points.

Both teams had six wrestlers advance to Saturday’s championship matches, which begin at 4 p.m.

Panguitch and Milford wrestlers will go head to head in two championship matches. At 106 pounds, Panguitch’s Tanner Marshall squares off with Milford’s Boston Thompson, and then at 132 pounds, Panguitch’s Braxton Atkin takes on Milford’s Hagen Mayer. Atkin and Mayer are both defending state champs, with Atkin winning at 120 pounds last year and Mayer at 126 pounds.

Seven other wrestlers are seeking repeat state titles on Saturday, Altamont’s Dillon Ivie, Piute’s Mckray Gayler, Milford’s Quaid Thompson, Monticello’s Javlin Robison, Panguitch’s Cael Houston, Altamont’s Bryant Mullins and Altamont’s Weston Mullins.

For Gayler and Thompson, a win on Saturday would put them in the prestigious group of four-time individual state champs.

2A state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores after Day 1



Millard, 136 Beaver, 108 North Sevier, 90.5 San Juan, 73.5 Enterprise, 66 South Sevier, 63 North Summit, 59.5 Kanab, 56

Saturday’s semifinals

106



Kolter Kelly, Millard vs. Statlen Hughes, Beaver

Michael Williams, Enterprise vs. Chad Yellow, San Juan

113



Dak Eldredge, Millard vs. Colton Winkler, Duchesne

Landon Bagley, South Sevier vs. Stephen Meek, North Summit

120



Camden Moat, Millard vs. Deklan Helquist, San Juan

Jex Bradshaw, Beaver vs. Caden Adams, Millard

126



Dierk Skewes, Duchesne vs. Dreyden Stubbs, Kanab

Ayden Crane, North Sevier vs. Hunter Ashworth, Millard

132



Sam Rasmussen, Millard vs. Gage Raddon, Beaver

James Crowley, North Sevier vs. Adreian Briceno, Millard

138



Conner Hem, Millard vs. Andrew Hollingshead, Beaver

Russell Evans, Beaver vs. Oakley Walton, Millard

144



Gatley Farnsworth, Duchesne vs. Parker Snyder, San Juan

Douglas Evans, Beaver vs. Morgan Tingey, Millard

150



Dylan Rees, Millard vs. Jameson Hunt, North Sevier

Tavyn Hollingshead, Beaver vs. Kelton Langston, Beaver

157



Kaden Turner, Millerd vs. Rusten Lyman, Enterprise

Cutler Blonquist, North Summit vs. Lincoln Millard

165



Tucker Blackburn, Duchesne vs. Morgan Wade, Millard

Brayden Evans, Beaver vs. Mark Roman, Millard

175



Emilio Jackson, Millard vs. Reilly Burr, North Sevier

Ayden Bradshaw, Beaver vs. Luke DeGraffenried, Millard

190



KC Whitaker, Millard vs. Kannin Boswell, North Sevier

Kutlur Matheson, Beaver vs. Logan Judd, North Summit

215



Max Kartchner, Kanab vs. Taylor Black, San Juan

Boden Mackelprang, Parowan vs. Chaz Bradshaw, Beaver

285



Callen Burke, San Juan vs. Easton Anderson, South Sevier

Clayton Duckworth, North Sevier vs. Gabe Simons, Millard

1A state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores after Day 1



Panguitch, 130 Milford, 115 Altamont, 101 Piute, 79.5 Monticello, 49.5 Bryce Valley, 32 Wayne, 19 Rich, 18

Saturday’s championships

106 — Tanner Marshall, Panguitch vs. Boston Thompson, Milford

113 — Trexton Spaulding, Milford vs. Treydon Harris, Monticello

120 — Judd Netto, Milford vs. Dillon Ivie, Altamont

126 — Shad Partridge, Panguitch vs. Rayce Jeffery, Wayne

132 — Hagen Mayer, Milford vs. Braxton Atkin, Panguitch

138 — Daxon Morrill, Piute vs. Colton Barnes, Milford

144 — Mckray Gayler, Piute vs. Isaac Leech, Bryce Valley

150 — Quaid Thompson, Milford vs. Kade Severe, Piute

157 — Javlin Robison, Monticello s. Brayden Webb, Altamont

165 — Monty Morrison, Piute vs. Cael Houston, Panguitch

175 — Theron Evans, Panguitch vs. Bryant Mullins, Altamont

190 — Collin Stewart, Bryce Valley vs. Greysen McKinnon, Altamont

215 — Jesse James, Piute vs. Weston Mullins, Altamont

285 — Cole Harland, Panguitch vs. Jordan Johnson, Rich