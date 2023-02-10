Who is Kyle Whittingham cheering for in the Super Bowl?

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Last year, one of the most intriguing Super Bowl storylines involved former Utah star Eric Weddle, who came out of retirement to help lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl title.

Once again, the Utes will be represented in this year’s Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie Britain Covey will return punts for the Eagles and Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach is former Utah QB Brian Johnson.

Meanwhile, Utes coach Kyle Whittingham’s son, Alex, is in his fifth season with the Chiefs, and fourth as defensive quality control coach.

Kyle Whittingham will attend this year’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Whittingham said he’ll be rooting for the Chiefs, but he’ll be “cheering for my guys as well. I love seeing what Brian’s done with (Eagles QB) Jalen Hurts this year. And to see Brit back there returning punts is awesome. I’m hoping all of our guys do well.”

Of course, having a presence in the Super Bowl is great for Utah’s program, which is coming off back-to-back Pac-12 titles.

“Anytime that you have former players or former coaches, watching them succeed and get to the highest level, which this is obviously the highest level, the Super Bowl, it’s very rewarding and good for the program,” Whittingham said. “It continues to put us on the national stage. It gives us brand recognition.”

In case you missed it

Seldom-used senior Jaxon Brenchley had a memorable performance in Utah’s 61-46 win over California Sunday.

Brenchley, who had scored four points all season, came off the bench to score eight consecutive points to help the Runnin’ Utes snap a two-game losing streak.

“I have been working hard all season. It is great to have an opportunity to (play) and I am just really grateful it worked out tonight and I had some shots fall,” said Brenchley, who finished with a season-high 10 points. “The flow of the game kinda came easy. I am just really excited and grateful for the opportunity to get the win, first and foremost.”

Numbers game

7: The Utah women’s basketball team is ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll, its highest ranking ever.

20: With a 100-92 victory at Oregon Sunday, Utah earned its 20th victory of the season.

30: Points scored by Alissa Pili in the Utes’ triumph over the Ducks.

From the archives

Extra points

Kyle Whittingham knew early on that Brian Johnson had the right stuff to be a coach (Deseret News)

Loss of Gabe Madsen, surprise loss to Stanford, leaves Runnin’ Utes staggering into February (Deseret News)

How Utah’s Tavion Thomas and Mohamoud Diabate performed in East-West Shrine Bowl (Deseret News)

Break in schedule comes at a good time for Runnin’ Utes and their postseason hopes (Deseret News)

Alissa Pili scores 30 as No. 7 Utah tops Oregon and moves into tie for Pac-12 lead (Deseret News)

Analysis: Runnin’ Utes might have kissed their Big Dance hopes goodbye with puzzling 78-72 home loss to Stanford (Deseret News)

Top 5 Super Bowl performances by players with Utah ties (Deseret News)

Fanalyst

Britain Covey is a class act. We know he has the ability to break open a punt return for a touchdown. We saw that in the Rose Bowl last year. Have a great game, Britain. We’re rooting for you!

— Boyd in Provo

I’ll be cheering for Kansas City ... except when they are punting. Hopefully they won’t have to do that too often.

— 2 bits

Up next

Feb. 10 | 7 p.m. | Women’s basketball | vs. Washington | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Mountain

Feb. 11 | 1:15 p.m. | Gymnastics | vs. Illinois/Illinois State/Georgia | @Fort Worth, Texas

Feb. 11 | 8 p.m. | Men’s basketball | vs. Colorado | @Salt Lake City | FS1

Feb. 12 | Noon | Women’s basketball | vs. Washington State | @Salt Lake City | Pac-12 Mountain