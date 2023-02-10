3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 122-116 comeback win over the Toronto Raptors

TORONTO — The Utah Jazz came back from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors, 122-116, in the first game of four-game road trip.

Back on the road after spending the majority of the last month at home, and with the trade deadline behind them, the Jazz looked to have a renewed sense of energy at Scotiabank Arena.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:



Despite being shorthanded following the trade deadline, and with Jordan Clarkson sidelined because of a non-COVID illness, the Jazz had a trio of players rise to the occasion.

Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton each scored more than 20 points and the three of them combined for 68 points.

