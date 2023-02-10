3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 122-116 comeback win over the Toronto Raptors

TORONTO — The Utah Jazz came back from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors, 122-116, in the first game of four-game road trip.
Back on the road after spending the majority of the last month at home, and with the trade deadline behind them, the Jazz looked to have a renewed sense of energy at Scotiabank Arena.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:
- Despite being shorthanded following the trade deadline, and with Jordan Clarkson sidelined because of a non-COVID illness, the Jazz had a trio of players rise to the occasion.
Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton each scored more than 20 points and the three of them combined for 68 points.
- It wasn’t a great shooting night for the Jazz, who finished the night hitting 25% from 3-point range, but they were able to find other ways to impact the game. With rebounding, handling transition possessions with care, and keeping the ball moving, the Jazz were able to come back and stay in the game despite their shooting woes.
- The Jazz came alive in the fourth quarter on both ends of the floor, outscoring the Raptors 39-20. Additionally the Jazz out-rebounded the Raptors 13-6 in the final 12 minutes and held the Raptors’ leading scorer, Pascal Siakam, to just four fourth-quarter points.