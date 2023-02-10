Facebook Twitter
Friday, February 10, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Lauri Markkanen will now be an NBA All-Star Game starter

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Lauri Markkanen will now be an NBA All-Star Game starter
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) brings the ball down court during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) brings the ball down court during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is getting an All-Star promotion.

On Friday, the NBA announced the three players who will replace the injured Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson as starters in the Feb. 19 All-Star Game, and Markkanen will join Joel Embiid and Ja Morant in that group.

With the promotions of those three, there are three reserve spots to fill, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Friday that those spots will go to Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam and De’Aaron Fox.

The NBA formally announced that a short time later.

Markkanen and Morant will join LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic as Western Conference starters Embiid will join Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving as starters from the East, although players won’t be playing by conference.

Related

Markkanen is averaging 24.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season.

When Durant and Irving were traded by the Brooklyn Nets this week to the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, respectively, there was question about what conference it would be considered they are from for the ASG’s purposes, and Friday’s news indicates they will still be considered East All-Stars.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
What Mike Conley said after being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA trades tracker: A look at all the major trades that happened across the league
Analysis: Breaking down the Jazz trade from every angle
Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson will reportedly miss the All-Star Game. Who should replace them?
Jazz locker room shaken after Mike Conley trade
How national NBA analysts graded the Utah Jazz trade