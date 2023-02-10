Facebook Twitter
Britain Covey listed as questionable for Sunday’s Super Bowl with hamstring injury

The former Utah standout first appeared on the injury report Thursday

Philadelphia Eagles’ Britain Covey walks to practice at the team’s training facility, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

Matt Slocum, Associated Press

PHOENIX — Philadelphia Eagles punt returner Britain Covey is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

In Friday’s NFL injury report, the final one before Sunday’s game, Covey was the only Philadelphia player listed as questionable. 

For the second straight day, he was limited in practice with what the Eagles reported is a hamstring injury.

The 5-foot-8, 173-pound Covey, an undrafted rookie who starred at the University of Utah as a wide receiver and return specialist, has been Philadelphia’s primary punt returner this season.

During the postseason, he has seven fair catches and hasn’t returned a punt.

Covey is the lone Utah tie on an active roster for either of the two teams competing in this year’s Super Bowl. There are five Utah ties combined on the Philadelphia and Kansas City practice squads.

The Eagles play the Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl at 4:30 p.m. MST on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

