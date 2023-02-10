Jeremy Renner’s recovery from snowplow accident is ‘a straight-up miracle,’ friends say

A month after a severe snowplow accident landed Jeremy Renner in the ICU with more than 30 broken bones, the actor’s friends are opening up about his recovery, calling it a “miracle.”

What’s the latest on Jeremy Renner?

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Renner’s friend and “Hurt Locker” co-star Evangeline Lilly shared how she paid Renner a visit and was shocked by his progress.

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin, ’cause I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’” Lilly said, per USA Today. “I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight-up miracle.

“He’s made of something really tough, that guy,” she continued. “You’ve always been able to see that in him, and he is recovering incredibly, and I’m so grateful.”

Paul Rudd, who stars with Lilly in the upcoming “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” also recently provided an update on Renner.

“He’s doing alright. He’s doing well,” Rudd said, per Variety. “He’s the best guy and he’s awesome.”

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

Renner sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” after getting run over by a 14,000-pound PistenBully near his home in Reno, Nevada, on the morning of Jan. 1, the Deseret News reported.

A recent report from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Renner was attempting to divert the PistenBully from his nephew after he towed his nephew’s truck out of the snow, per Entertainment Weekly.

“The PistenBully snow groomer began sliding, causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake,” the report reads, per CNN. “Although the PistenBully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the PistenBully from moving forward. When Renner attempted to stop or divert the PistenBully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

During his two-week stay in the hospital — where he celebrated his 52nd birthday — Renner kept his fans updated, sharing videos and uplifting messages, the Deseret News reported.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote on Instagram just two days after the accident. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”