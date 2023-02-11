High school wrestling: Millard repeats 2A title performance at state wrestling

With 12 wrestlers in the championship rounds of the 2A state tournament, Millard’s place atop the team podium was basically assured Saturday night in Richfield as the Eagles secured their second consecutive state title.

However, having such a strong showing in the season finale can also make for some difficult matches between teammates.

Millard’s Morgan Wade and Mark Roman battled it out on the mat in the 165-pound championship. Eventually Wade was able to take the win by decision.

“It is hard wrestling a teammate,” Wade said. “I just stuck with what I knew.”

Wade dealt with an injury early in the season, so he said making it to the championship was extra sweet.

“I’m just so proud of our guys,” Wade said. He said Roman is a great wrestler to be on the mat with.

“It’s bittersweet … in that case you don’t coach,” said Millard coach Brenden Turner. “I just sit there and make sure no one gets hurt. You’re never going to root for one guy over the other, because you want them both to have success.”

Millard was dominant throughout the tournament, scoring 338 points to second place Beaver’s 232.

“It’s basically the same thing we preach every year,” Turner said. “We had a tough, tough schedule where we wrestled 5A and 6A teams to prepare for this state tournament. My guys have endured a long, hard-fought season and I can’t be more proud of them.”

While daily practice is challenging, Turner said he makes a point to keep it fun and lighthearted.

“We want the kids to enjoy the process,” Turner said.

The Eagles have 11 seniors graduating this year, but that doesn’t mean Millard will be down next year.

“We reload really well,” Turner said. He said he has a strong selection of underclassmen ready to pull their weight next season.

“When you win a state title, it pays off a lot of sacrifice,” Turner said.

Another dramatic match for Millard came when sophomore Morgan Tingey was able to pull out a win over Duchesne’s Gatlen Farnsworth by fall in the third round of the 144-pound championship bout.

“I don’t know how I did it,” Tingey said. “He got out of position for just a second and I was able to turn it around and take the opportunity.”

Another individual win came to Millard from Dak Eldridge.

“My mindset going in was to do more shots and work him that way,” Eldridge said. His strategy worked as he outscored South Sevier’s Landon Bagley 17-7 to capture the 113-pound title for Millard. “We’ve worked super hard this year and I’m glad to see it paying off.”

“It really just took a lot of hard work,” said sophomore Kolter Kelly, who won the 106 division for Millard against San Juan’s Chad Yellow. Kelly said he wants to remain focused on what’s next.

“This was just another stepping stone on the road to getting better,” Kelly said.

Camden Moat completed his high school career for Millard by winning a decision over Jex Bradshaw of Beaver.

Millard’s Sam Rasmussen, a junior, will be back next year after defeating North Sevier’s James Crowley by fall in the third round.

At 190, senior KC Whittaker was Millard’s final wrestler on the mat during the tournament, earning a win after five rounds of stalemate against Beaver’s Kutlur Matheson.

“It means everything to me to make it here,” Whittaker said. He said Matheson, a junior, was a tough opponent who will be back next year.

“We train hard, go hard every day,” Whittaker said. “It’s nice to have it pay off.”

2A state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores

1. Millard, 338.5

2. Beaver, 232

3. North Sevier, 148.5

3. San Juan, 148.5

5. Enterprise, 124

6. Duchesne, 105

7. North Summit, 105

8. Kanab, 99

Individual results

