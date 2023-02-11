3 keys to BYU’s loss to No. 16 Gonzaga

Sporting black uniforms in its final appearance at The Kennel as members of the West Coast Conference, BYU led No. 16 Gonzaga for most of the second half. But the Zags grabbed some critical offensive rebounds, and hit huge 3-pointers, in the final minutes to earn an 88-81 victory.



Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther finished with 26 points, including four 3-pointers, and Drew Timme added 19 points. Strawther buried a 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining to give the Zags a 74-73 advantage and they never trailed again.

BYU was led by Fousseyni Traore and Spencer Johnson, who scored 17 apiece.

The Zags led 77-75 when Dallin Hall missed a contested layup, then Jaxson Robinson fouled Strawther on a 3-point attempt with 37.1 seconds left. Strawther hit all three free throws.