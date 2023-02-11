Facebook Twitter
Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU’s loss to No. 16 Gonzaga

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE 3 keys to BYU’s loss to No. 16 Gonzaga
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) passes the ball while defended by BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash.

Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) passes the ball while defended by BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Spokane, Wash.

Young Kwak, Associated Press

Sporting black uniforms in its final appearance at The Kennel as members of the West Coast Conference, BYU led No. 16 Gonzaga for most of the second half. But the Zags grabbed some critical offensive rebounds, and hit huge 3-pointers, in the final minutes to earn an 88-81 victory. 

  • Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther finished with 26 points, including four 3-pointers, and Drew Timme added 19 points. Strawther buried a 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining to give the Zags a 74-73 advantage and they never trailed again. 
  • BYU was led by Fousseyni Traore and Spencer Johnson, who scored 17 apiece. 
  • The Zags led 77-75 when Dallin Hall missed a contested layup, then Jaxson Robinson fouled Strawther on a 3-point attempt with 37.1 seconds left. Strawther hit all three free throws.
Next Up In BYU sports
5 storylines to follow in this year’s Super Bowl
BYU men’s volleyball beats UC Santa Barbara, remains unbeaten at home
What will BYU throw at No. 16 Gonzaga in its final WCC game at The Kennel?
With Pac-12 eyeing SMU, SDSU, will the Big 12 pounce?
You could join some BYU football players on a cruise this spring. Here’s how
Is Utah, BYU or Utah State bringing back more in 2023?