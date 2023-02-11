3 keys to Utah’s wire-to-wire 73-62 win over Colorado

Utah moved into third place in the Pac-12 on Saturday night, defeating rival Colorado 73-62 at the Huntsman Center.

Branden Carlson scored a game-high 17 points and Marco Anthony added 15 as the Utes improved to 17-9 overall, 10-5 in Pac-12 play. Colorado, which will host the Utes in a regular-season finale on March 4, dropped to 14-12 and 6-9.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s decisive win over Colorado:

• It wasn’t Utah’s cleanest game of the season offensively, but the Utes turned to their trademark sticky defense and picked up their second-straight win. Utah held Colorado to 38% shooting from the field.

• Colorado 7-footer Lawson Lovering was saddled with foul trouble and Utah’s 7-footer, Carlson, took full advantage. The Utah senior added three blocked shots, four rebounds and three assists to his scoring total.

Utah dominated the glass, winning the rebounding battle 40-29.

• Utah set the tone early, jumping out to a 7-0 lead and leading by as many as 11 points in the first half before settling for a 38-32 lead at the break. Utah shot 52% in the first half, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and never trailed in the contest.

