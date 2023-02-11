The 2022 NBA trade deadline had more than its fair share of fireworks.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant leaving the Brooklyn Nets for the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively, were the main ones, though the Jazz’s three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves deserves mention.

There were more than a few trades made this year — on Thursday alone there were a reported 13 trades around the NBA — and some of those included former Utah Jazz players.

With so much movement it can be hard to keep track of where old Jazz players currently play in NBA, but we’ve got you covered.

Here are the teams to watch if you want to see your favorite former Jazz players who now play in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee Bucks

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder argues a foul called against him during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

Jae Crowder — Played for the Jazz in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Is also the son of a former Jazzman.

Joe Ingles — Signed by Utah as an undrafted free agent, Ingles was a beloved fan favorite who spent 7 1 ⁄ 2 seasons with the Jazz.

⁄ seasons with the Jazz. Wesley Matthews — An undrafted gem found by Utah, Matthews played one season with the Jazz, his first in the league.

Grayson Allen — Drafted by Utah with the 21st pick in the 2018 draft, Allen played for the Jazz for one year, before being included in the trade that brought Mike Conley to Salt Lake City.

Before the trade deadline, the Bucks already had their fair share of former Jazz players on the roster, but they lost and gained one in separate trades on Thursday.

First the Bucks acquired forward Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets, after the Nets had acquired him as part of the trade that sent Durant to Phoenix.

Then, Milwaukee sent guard George Hill to the Indiana Pacers.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (20) reacts to a call during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Boston. Charles Krupa, Associated Press

Georges Niang — A second-round pick by the Indiana Pacers in the 2016 draft, Niang caught on with the Jazz and spent four seasons in Utah.

Danuel House — House had a short lived stint with the Jazz appearing in just 25 games with Utah last season. His NBA career was rehabilitated by Utah, though.

The Sixers didn’t acquire any new/old Jazz faces at the deadline, but are one of the best teams in the NBA currently and both Niang and House are averaging over 15 minutes played per game this season with Philly.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane, Associated Press

Donovan Mitchell — Mitchell needs little reminiscing about, and the multi-time All-Star guard has been nothing but great in his first season in Cleveland after spending five years in Utah.

Ricky Rubio — A fan favorite, Rubio has played for Cleveland for two seasons (injuries have limited him to only 46 games played). Rubio spent two years in Utah, from 2017 through 2019.

Raul Neto — The Brazilian guard spent the first four years of his NBA career in Salt Lake City. Since then, he’s played for the 76ers, Wizards and now the Cavaliers.

Like the 76ers, the Cavaliers didn’t acquire any new/old Jazz players at the deadline, but Cleveland boasts arguably the best former Jazzman currently in the NBA in Mitchell, plus one of the most beloved former Jazzmen in Rubio.

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets’ Royce O’Neale (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in New York. Frank Franklin II, Associated Press

Royce O’Neale — Another find and developmental win for Utah, O’Neale was traded to Brooklyn in the offseason for a first-round pick. Since than, O’Neale has been a consistent contributor for the Nets. O’Neale played five seasons in Utah.

The Nets made a lot of moves at the trade deadline, but O’Neale did not move in any of them. Playing time might be harder to come by for the former Jazzman, given the additions of forwards Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith. And Brooklyn, currently No. 5 in the East, might have a hard time making the playoffs after losing Durant and Irving.

New York Knicks

New York Knicks’ Derrick Rose (4) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball against the Chicago Bulls game Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Chicago. New York won 114-91. Paul Beaty, Associated Press

Derrick Rose — Perhaps the most beloved Jazz player of all time... OK, this is a joke. Rose never actually played for the Jazz, but was traded to Utah as part of a three-team deal in 2018, but was immediately released.

There is no need to watch the Knicks, Jazz fans. Unless you want to see what might have been and watch players who would have come to Utah if Mitchell had been traded to New York instead.

Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Denver. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

Trent Forrest — An undrafted player out of Florida State, Forrest played two seasons with Utah, from 2020 through 2022, before latching on with the Hawks this year.

The Hawks are a middling Eastern Conference team and Forrest doesn’t play too much — he’s averaging 13 minutes per game — but he was something of a developmental win for the Jazz.

Chicago Bulls

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Greg Monroe (55) looks to pass while defended by Chicago Bulls center Tony Bradley (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Bulls won 124-120. Craig Lassig, Associated Press

Tony Bradley — Once the primary backup to Rudy Gobert, Bradley played three seasons with the Jazz, before making his way to Philadelphia, Oklahoma City and now Chicago.

The Bulls aren’t very good and likely will be fighting for a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament this season. Bradley hardly plays too, averaging under three minutes per game.

Toronto Raptors

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots against Toronto Raptors forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Jed Jacobsohn, Associated Press

Juancho Hernangomez — One of the more liked short-term Jazzmen, Hernangomez joined Utah at least year’s trade deadline and then moved on to the Toronto Raptors in the offseason.

Hernangomez didn’t play for the Jazz for very long, but his time in Utah was notable, in part because of the release of the Adam Sandler movie “Hustle,” which Hernangomez starred in.

Indiana Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Scott Kinser, Associated Press

George Hill — Hill played just one season and Utah — 2016-17 — but was a highly effective point guard for the Jazz and averaged a career-best 16.9 points per game in a Jazz uniform.

Hill was on the Milwaukee Bucks, and had been since the 2021-22 season, but the Bucks traded him to the Indiana Pacers at the deadline. Hill wasn’t playing too much for Milwaukee, but gives indeed a veteran point guard to tutor burgeoning star Tyrese Haliburton.

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Jacob Kupferman, Associated Press

Gordon Hayward — A homegrown All-Star who played seven seasons in Utah ...

Yeah, OK, few if any Jazz fans have an interest in Hayward after his ignominious departure from Utah. Plus injuries have ravaged Hayward’s career and kept him off the court as much as he is on it.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (5) is fouled by Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio, Associated Press

Bojan Bogdanovic — Bogdanovic was one of the biggest signings in free agency in Utah Jazz history and went on to have very successful three-year stint with the Jazz, before being traded to Detroit this past offseason.

Alec Burks — Burks was a Jazz draft pick in the first round of the 2011 draft. He spent 71⁄ 2 seasons in Utah, but never truly flourished with the Jazz. Since his time in Salt Lake City, he has played for Cleveland, Sacramento, Golden State, Philadelphia, New York and now Detroit.

The Pistons aren’t good and it is actually surprising that neither Bogdanovic or Burks were traded at the deadline. Bogdanovic in particular has played at a near All-Star level this season, but both will continue to toil on on the worst team in the Eastern Conference.

