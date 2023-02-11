3 keys from the Utah Jazz’s loss to the New York Knicks

NEW YORK — The Utah Jazz lost to the New York Knicks, 126-120, on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:



Lauri Markkanen was having one of his worst games of the season, scoring just 12 points through the first three quarters and 0 of 6 from 3-point range in that span. He started to get into more of a rhythm in the fourth quarter, but the Knicks were able to capitalize on the Jazz’s mistakes to offset what Markkanen was able to do.

Markkanen finished with 29 after an impressive outing in the fourth, but his lack of efficiency early on meant the Jazz were never able to pull ahead.

