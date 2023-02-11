Facebook Twitter
Utah State drops second straight game, this time at San Jose State

By Associated Press
Utah State head coach Ryan Odom questions a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Logan, Utah.

Eli Lucero, Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half and San Jose State beat Utah State 69-64 on Saturday night.

Moore shot 9 for 21 from the floor (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (15-10, 6-6 Mountain West Conference). Sage Tolbert added 10 points and five rebounds, while Ibrahima Diallo scored eight.

Steven Ashworth paced the Aggies (19-7, 8-5) — who lost for the second time this week — with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Max Shulga added 13 points and five assists. Daniel Akin finished with 12 points.

Both teams next play Tuesday. San Jose State visits UNLV, while Utah State hosts Air Force.

