New Bible augmented reality experience maps out Jesus’ steps

This week, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new augmented reality experience to walk users through the New Testament.

It’s available in 24 languages until the end of the year.

The new experience is meant to be used with the church’s study manual, “Come Follow Me” — which focuses on the New Testament in 2023 — to enhance the connectability of the Bible and Jesus Christ’s ministry, per the release from the church.

“As we study the Savior’s journey through mortality, we will discover principles of truth in His words and miracles, which provide strength and personal direction for our lives,” said Elder Randall K. Bennett, a General Authority Seventy of the church and editor of the church’s Liahona magazine, in the release.

It’s a similar feeling to the 3D experience of Christ’s tomb, but instead of focusing on a single event or location, the new experience will cover 91 events and teachings, that will include videos, images, articles, scriptures and dive into stories that are well-known and lesser-known.

Content is family-friendly, as kids’ content is available, too.

The experience is meant to “help any student of the New Testament find a stronger connection to the Savior’s teachings” recorded in the Bible, per the release.

Rather than just reading the words on a page, it gives the opportunity to see the words come to life.

All you need is a smart device — Android or iOS devices are best— to get started. The experience can be found on the church’s website.

A detailed printed map of the Holy Land and index of the events in the digital experience is featured in February’s edition of the Liahona magazine.