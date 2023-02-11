Grace McCallum injured at Metroplex Challenge, will not return to competition Saturday

University of Utah star gymnast Grace McCallum was injured competing on vault at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday.

Utah began the four-team meet — which includes Georgia, Illinois and Illinois State — on vault, and McCallum vaulted in the fifth position in the lineup.

Per Utah Gymnastics, McCallum was injured while competing her Yurchenko 1.5, a new vault for her for this season, and will not return to competition Saturday.

The extent of the injury is not known at this time, but McCallum was spotted by observers in a wheelchair with one of her knees wrapped after receiving treatment from Utah’s medical staff.

An Olympic silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, McCallum has really come into her own to start her sophomore season as Utah’s lone all-around competitor.

Entering Saturday’s meet, McCallum was ranked 13th in NCAA women’s gymnastics in the all-around, 14th on floor, 16th on bars and 24th on beam.

She has also led Utah with eight event victories to start the season.

She has also endeared herself to gymnastics fans nation-wide by revealing more of her personality this season, specifically on beam, whether it be counting her wolf turns or signing ‘I love you’ to fans.

This story will be updated.

