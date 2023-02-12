Live coverage: What’s happening at the Super Bowl

EDITOR’S NOTE: Deseret News sports writer Brandon Judd has been in Phoenix this week covering 10 Utah ties at this year’s Super Bowl and is at at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, today for the Super Bowl, where he’s providing live coverage of the event.

Utah ties to watch for in the Super Bowl

While the number of Utah ties playing in today’s Super Bowl is limited — most are on practice squads — there are several Utah ties who can win a Super Bowl ring today.

A little under 90 minutes to kick off, the Eagles announced their inactives list, and former University of Utah star Britain Covey wasn’t on it. He was listed as questionable heading into the weekend with a hamstring injury, but will be active for the Super Bowl in his rookie season.

Here’s every Utah tie — player or coach — on the two Super Bowl teams:

Chiefs Utah ties

Former BYU and Stansbury High safety Zayne Anderson (on practice squad)

Former BYU tight end Matt Bushman (on practice squad)

Former Layton High wide receiver Marcus Kemp (on practice squad)

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, a former BYU player and grad assistant

Chiefs offensive quality control coach Porter Ellett, a BYU graduate

Chiefs defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham, a former Utah linebacker

Eagles Utah ties

Former Utah and Timpview High wide receiver/return specialist Britain Covey (on active roster and the team’s primary punt returner)

Former Weber State and Stansbury High offensive guard Sua Opeta (on practice squad)

Former Hunter High tight end Noah Togiai (on practice squad)

Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, former Utah quarterback and assistant

