These Utah ties just won a Super Bowl ring

GLENDALE, Arizona — There were going to be a handful of Utah ties who won a Super Bowl ring on Sunday, no matter the outcome.

That’s because both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs had several ties — players and coaches alike — on their roster heading into Sunday.

With the Chiefs’ 38-35 win, these six Utah ties added a Super Bowl championship to their resume on Sunday:

Chiefs Utah ties who just won a Super Bowl

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, a former BYU player and grad assistant: Reid, who is in his 10th season as Kansas City’s coach, just won his second Super Bowl championship as a head coach. The first came three years ago, when he led the Chiefs to a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

Former Layton High wide receiver Marcus Kemp: Kemp, who won his second Super Bowl championship with Kansas City, has spent much of his six years in the NFL with Kansas City. He was a practice squad elevation for the Super Bowl and played on special teams.

Former BYU and Stansbury High safety Zayne Anderson : Anderson, who has been with Kansas City for two years, is on the team's practice squad.

Former BYU tight end Matt Bushman : Bushman, who re-signed with the Chiefs in late December after getting injured in the preseason, is on the team's practice squad.

Chiefs offensive quality control coach Porter Ellett, a BYU graduate: Ellett, who is in his sixth season with the Chiefs and third in his current role, won his second Super Bowl with the team.

Chiefs defensive quality control coach Alex Whittingham, a former Utah linebacker: Whittingham, the son of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham who is in his fifth season as a Chiefs assistant and fourth in his current role, won his second Super Bowl with the team.

What Utah tie made the biggest impact in the game?

Former Utah and Timpview High wide receiver/return specialist Britain Covey came out on the losing end Sunday, though he made a pair of nice plays in limited action as the Eagles’ punt returner.

Covey had two punt returns for 35 yards in the game, both in the second quarter.

His first was an 8-yarder to start the quarter, and he added a 27-yarder late in the second that tied a season-high for the rookie.

After fielding the ball at the Eagles 16 with under two minutes until halftime, he found a seam and burst for 27 yards up to the Philadelphia 43 before getting stopped.

That helped set up an Eagles field goal on the final play of the first half, giving Philadelphia a 24-14 lead at the break.

