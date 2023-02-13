FBI discover another classified document in Pence’s home

The FBI discovered a classified document in former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home on Friday, Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley revealed.

After Pence agreed to have his home searched, the FBI found one document with classified markings and six “additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president’s counsel,” O’Malley stated, according to CNN.

Classified documents found in Pence home earlier this year

This is not the first classified document to be discovered at the former vice president’s house.

Last month, Pence’s lawyers turned over a dozen classified documents from Pence’s home to the FBI, the Deseret News reported.

Pence had instructed his lawyers to search for any classified documents after the Biden administration revealed that classified documents were found in President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump

The discovery comes a day after Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel that is investigating former President Donald Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to CNN.

How many classified documents did Pence have compared to Trump, Biden?

At least 20 classified documents have been discovered in Biden’s possession.

Meanwhile, since Trump left office, around 300 classified documents, including top secret ones, were seized from Trump’s Florida residence, per The Associated Press.

As The New York Times notes, the situation with Biden and Pence differs from Trump in that they have been fully cooperating with the Justice Department, while Trump has repeatedly refused to turn over classified documents.