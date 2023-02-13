Cardi B and Offset’s McDonald’s meal has it all

Cardi B and Offset have delicious news for McDonald’s fans. The couple appeared in a super bowl ad, sharing each other’s orders in a commercial geared toward Valentine’s Day.

“He likes a Quarter Pounder and a Hi-C,” Cardi B, 30, said in the ad, where she appeared with several other couples. “No onions, just cheese,” she said, adding, “He a simple man.”

The pair got married in 2017 and raise two children together. Even after a reportedly tumultuous relationship, they’ve managed to stay by each other’s side — and this year, Cardi B and Offset become the face of McDonald’s Valentine’s Day offers.

After all, knowing your significant other’s order is a sign that you love them, or so the chain says.

“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions … I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” Cardi B said in a press release. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it — especially with that BBQ sauce.”

Dinner at McDonald’s “is date night done right,” Offset said in the announcement. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.”

introducing the Cardi B & Offset meal, coming 2.14 pic.twitter.com/5gPR7F0yzu — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 12, 2023

What’s in the Cardi B and Offset meal?

The “celebrity” meal, available at participating locations nationwide starting Feb. 14, will include Cardi B and Offset’s favorites from the menu.

Cardi B’s McDonald’s cheeseburger paired with a tangy BBQ sauce and a Coca-Cola is blended with Offset’s go-to — a Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. This meal will also include a large order of fries and an apple pie to share.

McDonald’s has upped its collaborations with celebrities as of late. Consider the Travis Scott meal that has since led to other partnerships with Saweetie, BTS, J Balvin and even Mariah Carey, according to Variety.

