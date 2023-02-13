The next Super Bowl will be closer to Utah than it’s ever been

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl has been out West for the past two years, and it’s going to stay there for a third.

With Super Bowl 57 now in the books after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, the focus is on the next Super Bowl.

Hello, Las Vegas.

Super Bowl 58 will be played next February at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The game will mark the first time that Las Vegas and the state of Nevada will host the Super Bowl. That will also be the closest to the state of Utah the Super Bowl has ever been played.

Future Super Bowl sites

The NFL has released details for future Super Bowl sites for the next two seasons:

Super Bowl 58: Feb. 10, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas.

Super Bowl 59: Feb. 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans.