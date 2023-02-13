Utah Utes QB Cam Rising reveals injury. Will he be ready for the 2023 season?

For over a month now, there has been a great deal of public mystery — and thus conjecture — surrounding the injury Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising sustained during the Rose Bowl last month.

Last Friday, Rising made an appearance on ESPN 700 with Bill Riley and confirmed what many figured, that he had torn his ACL.

Rising, who announced on Jan. 9 (exactly a week after the bowl game) that he will be returning to play for the Utes this fall, outlined with Riley what the last month has been like and his prognosis for being ready for the 2023 season.

Here are some of the highlights from the conversation:



Rising said he underwent surgery, “and now just more rehab.”

He said the noncontact injury occurred when he tried to cut inside on his left foot, “and it gave right then and there. ... I had a feeling that it was something pretty serious out there on the field.”

Rising said his surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who has performed ACL surgeries on many high-profile athletes in the country (Rising said he also performed teammate Brant Kuithe’s ACL surgery last fall).

Now, four weeks out since his surgery, Rising said rehab in California (where he is from) is 5-6 times per week, and he goes to two different places.