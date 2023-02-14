Lauri Markkanen will reportedly compete in this weekend’s 3-Point Contest. Here’s who he’ll face

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is reportedly among the eight players who will face off in this weekend’s NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest.

Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted the news Tuesday morning, citing league sources.

“Sources: NBA 3-Point Contest participants at All-Star Weekend: Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Sacramento’s Kevin Huerter, Miami’s Tyler Herro, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, Portland’s Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen,” Charania said.

Markkanen will also be a starter in the NBA All-Star Game. He was moved into the starting lineup last week after several players had to drop out due to injury.

Markkanen, who joined the Jazz in September as part of the Donovan Mitchell trade, is averaging 24.9 points per game this season and making 41.3% of his 3-point attempts.

The 3-Point Contest will be part of All-Star Weekend’s All-Star Saturday Night, which starts at 6 p.m. MST at Vivint Arena. Attendees will also have the chance to see the skills challenge and dunk contest, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The NBA All-Star Game takes place the next day. It begins at 6 p.m. MST on Sunday at Vivint Arena.