Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler will compete in All-Star Skills Challenge

The Utah Jazz will be well-represented during the Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Jazz players Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler will compete in the event, one of the staples of All-Star Weekend.

Clarkson, Sexton and Kessler will be part of the Jazz’s team at the Skills Challenge and will face off against the Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Thanasis and Alex) and the rookies (Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons and Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets).

The three Jazzmen will be the first Jazz participants in the Skills Challenge since Gordon Hayward, who played in the contest in 2016.

The Skills Challenge features three rounds — a team relay, team passing and a team shooting competition.

Lauri Markkanen will represent the Jazz in the 3-point Contest on All-Star Saturday and will face off against former Weber State player Damian Lillard.

