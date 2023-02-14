Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone will judge the Dunk Contest. Here are the participants

NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone will return to the arena he played in for 18 seasons on Saturday.

The former Utah Jazz forward will judge the Slam Dunk Contest as NBA All-Star Weekend returns to Salt Lake City for the first time since he shared All-Star Game co-MVP honors with John Stockton in 1993.

Malone, a 14-time All-Star, will be part of a panel of five judges — three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Jamal Crawford, two-time WNBA champion Lisa Leslie, 1993 and 1995 dunk contest winner Harold Miner and 1985 and 1990 dunk contest winner Dominque Wilkins.

This year’s Dunk Contest will feature Houston’s KJ Martin, New Orleans’ Trey Murphy, Philadelphia’s Mac McClung and New York’s Jericho Sims.

The event will try to rebound from a disappointing outing last time around, when New York’s Obi Toppin won in a lackluster event.

TNT will air All-Star Saturday Night, which includes the Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest and Dunk Contest, on Saturday at 6 p.m. MST.

