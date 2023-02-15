High school wrestling: Layton boys poised to dethrone Pleasant Grove after 6A opening day, Westlake’s girls close in on a three-peat

Only one 6A school other than Pleasant Grove has won a boys wrestling state championship in the past 12 years, which was Layton back in 2017. The Lancers are poised to do it again.

Layton dominated the opening day of the 6A state tournament at UVU on Wednesday racking up 140.5 team points, good enough for a 52.5 point cushion over second place Westlake’s 88 points. Pleasant Grove sits in third with 87 points.

Layton had 11 wrestlers advance to the semifinals, while Pleasant Grove had the second most with seven.

On the girls side, Westlake is in great position for a third straight 6A state championship after tallying 132.5 team points on Wednesday, with Syracuse sitting in second with 90 points.

This is the third year 6A girls wrestling has had its own state tournament, and five individual wrestlers on Thursday will be going for a third-straight individual state title, Copper Hills’ Brooklyn Pace, Westlake’s Celeste Detoles, Westlake’s Emmy Finlinson, Copper Hills’ Anya Hatch and Taylorsville’s Cheyenne Ruiz.

Pace and Ruiz are both juniors and will have a chance for a possible fourth-straight state title next year.

Davis’ Kristina Kent, Layton’s Marlie Rigby, Westlake’s Ashley Cannon and Westlake’s Kelilikki Rarick will go for repeat state titles on Thursday.

For the boys, two wrestlers seek a third individual state championship. Mountain Ridge senior Kyison Garcia at 132 pounds is looking for a repeat 6A title to go along with the 5A individual title he won as a freshman.

At 150 pounds, Westlake junior Brayden Robison will try and make it three straight individual titles with an eye for a possible fourth straight as a senior.

Five other wrestlers will try and make it a repeat on Thursday, Layton’s Geronimo Rivera, Pleasant Grove’s Jacob Carson, Layton’s Kaden Bennie, Lone Peak’s Cayaen Smith and Lone Peak’s Mahkyi Smith.

Thursday’s final day gets underway at 11 a.m. with the semifinals, and the championship matches slated for 4:15 p.m.

6A Boys State Tournament

Day 1

At UVU

Team scores



Layton, 140.5 Westlake, 88 Pleasant Grove, 87 Corner Canyon, 82 Mountain Ridge, 59.5 Syracuse, 55.5 Fremont, 54.5 Lone Peak, 54

Thursday’s semifinals

106



Hunter Sanchez, Mountain Ridge vs. Kaleb Blackner, Roy

Hanks Jacobson, American Fork vs. Hudson York, Canyon View

113



Mason Carlson, Syracuse vs. Dagen Lamano, Layton

Lander Bosh, Mountain Ridge vs. Kyler Pace, Layton

120



Geronimo Rivera, Layton vs. Tyler Vivanco, Corner Canyon

Korbin Chuchran, Westlake vs. Teague Brown, Syracuse

126



Jason Worthley, Fremont vs. Hudson Palmer, Farmington

Jacob Carson, Pleasant Grove vs. Noah Bull, Layton

132



Logan Crowther, Layton vs. Devyn Greenland, Pleasant Grove

Kyison Garcia, Mountain Ridge vs. Bo Goodman, Pleasant Grove

138



Gavin Regis, Syracuse vs. Josh Fish, Westlake

Tege Kelley, American Fork vs. Jace Lemons, Layton

144



Ryker Brann, Layton vs. Treyson Hunter, Fremont

Payden Woolsey, Corner Canyon vs. Zachary Nope, Copper Hills

150



RIcky Mamone, Granger vs. Brayden Robison, Westlake

Bradlee Farrer, Pleasant Grove vs. Kaizen Detoles, Westlake

157



Logan Hancey, Fremont vs. Preston Stevens, Mountain Ridge

Banks Love, Bingham vs. Billy Ferguson, Skyridge

165



Andrew Crowther, Layton vs. Kaden Bennie, Layton

Caleb Robinson, Corner Canyon vs. Tanner Giatras, Weber

175



Carson Grundy, Herriman vs. Jake Closson, Pleasant Grove

Leimana Fager, Corner Canyon vs. Ethan Hearne, Layton

190



Cayaen Smith, Lone Peak vs. Collin Webb, Corner Canyon

Gage Watt, Riverton vs. Kael Bennie, Layton

215



Mahkyi Smith, Lone Peak vs. Teancum Mitchell, Corner Canyon

Treyvyn Gates, Pleasant Grove vs. Arton Ramadani, Hunter

285



Ian Briskey, Weber vs. Marin Lake, Granger

Ray Griffin, Pleasant Grove vs. Cooper Mumford, Lone Peak

6A Girls State Tournament

Day 1

At UVU

Team scores



Westlake, 132.5 Syracuse, 90 Copper Hills, 86.5 Corner Canyon, 80 Mountain Ridge, 73 Cyprus, 63 Layton, 60 Davis, 48

Thursday’s semifinals

100



Macie Anderson, Herriman vs. Payton Gines, Syracuse

Kristina Kent, Davis vs. Karlie Bishop, Mountain Ridge

105



Caroline Pastrana, Cyprus vs. Emily Ball, Syracuse

Stephani Taufa, Taylorsville vs. Mina Trinh, Riverton

110



Marlie Rigby, Layton vs. Sabrina Jensen, Syracuse

Madelyn Nielsen, West vs. Tatum Stanger, Layton

115



Aleena Navarrete, Weber vs. Ella Arnold, Westlake

Paris Bowen, Mountain Ridge vs. Bella Butterfield, Riverton

120



Erin Fuller, Layton vs. Afton Lampright, Herriman

Brooklyn Pace, Copper Hills vs. Casandra Pastrana, Cyprus

125



Ashley Cannon, Westlake vs. Bella Hernandez, Copper Hills

Valentin Martinez, Davis vs. Kimberly Chaparro, Granger

130



Madison Sherman, Skyridge vs. Amyrlin McDonald, Weber

Daeja Sundquist, Syracuse vs. Ameris Jensen, Westlake

135



Celeste Detoles, Westlake vs. Angelica Magana, Cyprus

Meleana Fager, Corner Canyon vs. Alejandr Martinez, Davis

140



Hailey Pigg, Westlake vs. Amelia Roennebeck, Syracuse

Makayla Talauega, Corner Canyon vs. Chloe Shumway, Westlake

145



Emmy Finlinson, Westlake vs. Leticia Garcia, Kearns

Isabella Morgan, Corner Canyon vs. Haley Diaz, Layton

155



Lizzie Raleigh, Westlake vs. Katie Law, Herriman

Ashlyn Packer, Syracuse vs. Leena Lacayo, Pleasant Grove

170



Matamoan Malohifoou, Granger vs. Clarion Fager, Corner Canyon

Anya Hatch, Copper Hills vs. Hope Barton, Syracuse

190



Rachel Johnson, Riverton vs. O’dessa Laititi, Westlake

Cheyenne Ruiz, Taylorsville vs. Tori Poulsen, Cyprus

235

