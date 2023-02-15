High school wrestling: Layton boys poised to dethrone Pleasant Grove after 6A opening day, Westlake’s girls close in on a three-peat
Only one 6A school other than Pleasant Grove has won a boys wrestling state championship in the past 12 years, which was Layton back in 2017. The Lancers are poised to do it again.
Layton dominated the opening day of the 6A state tournament at UVU on Wednesday racking up 140.5 team points, good enough for a 52.5 point cushion over second place Westlake’s 88 points. Pleasant Grove sits in third with 87 points.
Layton had 11 wrestlers advance to the semifinals, while Pleasant Grove had the second most with seven.
On the girls side, Westlake is in great position for a third straight 6A state championship after tallying 132.5 team points on Wednesday, with Syracuse sitting in second with 90 points.
This is the third year 6A girls wrestling has had its own state tournament, and five individual wrestlers on Thursday will be going for a third-straight individual state title, Copper Hills’ Brooklyn Pace, Westlake’s Celeste Detoles, Westlake’s Emmy Finlinson, Copper Hills’ Anya Hatch and Taylorsville’s Cheyenne Ruiz.
Pace and Ruiz are both juniors and will have a chance for a possible fourth-straight state title next year.
Davis’ Kristina Kent, Layton’s Marlie Rigby, Westlake’s Ashley Cannon and Westlake’s Kelilikki Rarick will go for repeat state titles on Thursday.
For the boys, two wrestlers seek a third individual state championship. Mountain Ridge senior Kyison Garcia at 132 pounds is looking for a repeat 6A title to go along with the 5A individual title he won as a freshman.
At 150 pounds, Westlake junior Brayden Robison will try and make it three straight individual titles with an eye for a possible fourth straight as a senior.
Five other wrestlers will try and make it a repeat on Thursday, Layton’s Geronimo Rivera, Pleasant Grove’s Jacob Carson, Layton’s Kaden Bennie, Lone Peak’s Cayaen Smith and Lone Peak’s Mahkyi Smith.
Thursday’s final day gets underway at 11 a.m. with the semifinals, and the championship matches slated for 4:15 p.m.
6A Boys State Tournament
Day 1
At UVU
Team scores
- Layton, 140.5
- Westlake, 88
- Pleasant Grove, 87
- Corner Canyon, 82
- Mountain Ridge, 59.5
- Syracuse, 55.5
- Fremont, 54.5
- Lone Peak, 54
Thursday’s semifinals
106
- Hunter Sanchez, Mountain Ridge vs. Kaleb Blackner, Roy
- Hanks Jacobson, American Fork vs. Hudson York, Canyon View
113
- Mason Carlson, Syracuse vs. Dagen Lamano, Layton
- Lander Bosh, Mountain Ridge vs. Kyler Pace, Layton
120
- Geronimo Rivera, Layton vs. Tyler Vivanco, Corner Canyon
- Korbin Chuchran, Westlake vs. Teague Brown, Syracuse
126
- Jason Worthley, Fremont vs. Hudson Palmer, Farmington
- Jacob Carson, Pleasant Grove vs. Noah Bull, Layton
132
- Logan Crowther, Layton vs. Devyn Greenland, Pleasant Grove
- Kyison Garcia, Mountain Ridge vs. Bo Goodman, Pleasant Grove
138
- Gavin Regis, Syracuse vs. Josh Fish, Westlake
- Tege Kelley, American Fork vs. Jace Lemons, Layton
144
- Ryker Brann, Layton vs. Treyson Hunter, Fremont
- Payden Woolsey, Corner Canyon vs. Zachary Nope, Copper Hills
150
- RIcky Mamone, Granger vs. Brayden Robison, Westlake
- Bradlee Farrer, Pleasant Grove vs. Kaizen Detoles, Westlake
157
- Logan Hancey, Fremont vs. Preston Stevens, Mountain Ridge
- Banks Love, Bingham vs. Billy Ferguson, Skyridge
165
- Andrew Crowther, Layton vs. Kaden Bennie, Layton
- Caleb Robinson, Corner Canyon vs. Tanner Giatras, Weber
175
- Carson Grundy, Herriman vs. Jake Closson, Pleasant Grove
- Leimana Fager, Corner Canyon vs. Ethan Hearne, Layton
190
- Cayaen Smith, Lone Peak vs. Collin Webb, Corner Canyon
- Gage Watt, Riverton vs. Kael Bennie, Layton
215
- Mahkyi Smith, Lone Peak vs. Teancum Mitchell, Corner Canyon
- Treyvyn Gates, Pleasant Grove vs. Arton Ramadani, Hunter
285
- Ian Briskey, Weber vs. Marin Lake, Granger
- Ray Griffin, Pleasant Grove vs. Cooper Mumford, Lone Peak
6A Girls State Tournament
Day 1
At UVU
Team scores
- Westlake, 132.5
- Syracuse, 90
- Copper Hills, 86.5
- Corner Canyon, 80
- Mountain Ridge, 73
- Cyprus, 63
- Layton, 60
- Davis, 48
Thursday’s semifinals
100
- Macie Anderson, Herriman vs. Payton Gines, Syracuse
- Kristina Kent, Davis vs. Karlie Bishop, Mountain Ridge
105
- Caroline Pastrana, Cyprus vs. Emily Ball, Syracuse
- Stephani Taufa, Taylorsville vs. Mina Trinh, Riverton
110
- Marlie Rigby, Layton vs. Sabrina Jensen, Syracuse
- Madelyn Nielsen, West vs. Tatum Stanger, Layton
115
- Aleena Navarrete, Weber vs. Ella Arnold, Westlake
- Paris Bowen, Mountain Ridge vs. Bella Butterfield, Riverton
120
- Erin Fuller, Layton vs. Afton Lampright, Herriman
- Brooklyn Pace, Copper Hills vs. Casandra Pastrana, Cyprus
125
- Ashley Cannon, Westlake vs. Bella Hernandez, Copper Hills
- Valentin Martinez, Davis vs. Kimberly Chaparro, Granger
130
- Madison Sherman, Skyridge vs. Amyrlin McDonald, Weber
- Daeja Sundquist, Syracuse vs. Ameris Jensen, Westlake
135
- Celeste Detoles, Westlake vs. Angelica Magana, Cyprus
- Meleana Fager, Corner Canyon vs. Alejandr Martinez, Davis
140
- Hailey Pigg, Westlake vs. Amelia Roennebeck, Syracuse
- Makayla Talauega, Corner Canyon vs. Chloe Shumway, Westlake
145
- Emmy Finlinson, Westlake vs. Leticia Garcia, Kearns
- Isabella Morgan, Corner Canyon vs. Haley Diaz, Layton
155
- Lizzie Raleigh, Westlake vs. Katie Law, Herriman
- Ashlyn Packer, Syracuse vs. Leena Lacayo, Pleasant Grove
170
- Matamoan Malohifoou, Granger vs. Clarion Fager, Corner Canyon
- Anya Hatch, Copper Hills vs. Hope Barton, Syracuse
190
- Rachel Johnson, Riverton vs. O’dessa Laititi, Westlake
- Cheyenne Ruiz, Taylorsville vs. Tori Poulsen, Cyprus
235
- Kelilikki Rarick, Westlake vs. Kate Ashton, Mountain Ridge
- Elena Kamai, West vs. Emile Clark, Cyprus