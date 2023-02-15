High school wrestling: Juab’s boys in 3A and Grantsville’s girls in combined 3A/2A/1A lead after state meet opening day

Juab’s boys wrestling program had a great opening day of the 3A state wrestling tournament in Richfield on Wednesday as it positions itself for a seventh straight state title, while Grantsville’s girls are hoping to follow a similar path.
Juab tallied 138.5 team points and qualified 17 wrestlers into the semifinals as it enjoys a comfortable lead over second-place Morgan, which tallied 110 points in the first day.
For the girls, after winning last year’s inaugural combined 3A/2A/1A state championship Grantsville is in the driver’s seat to repeat after qualifying 12 wrestlers into the semifinals and tallying 129 points. Juab sits in second place with 106 points.
Much of Thursday’s drama will come down to individual titles.
Three boys wrestlers are poised to wrap up their careers with a fourth straight state championship. Richfield’s Dayson Torgerson, Juab’s Chase Ingram and Juab’s Will Harmon.
Four other wrestlers are going for repeat state titles, North Sanpete’s Cody Dyches, Morgan’s Drew Korth, South Summit’s Riggin Boger and Morgan’s Rylee Creasey.
Another Juab team title would be the ninth in school history and its seventh straight state title would rank fourth in state history. The state record is 11 straight titles by Brighton from 1978 to 1988.
For the girls, last year Grantsville edged Juab by 11 points for the team title, but it enjoys a 23 point cushion after Day 1 and has three more wrestlers in the semifinals.
Two wrestlers are seeking a 3-peat on Thursday, ALA’s Rachel Camacho and ALA’s Olivia Carrillo.
Nine others wrestlers are trying to repeat as state champs, including a couple in the same weight class.
At 120 pounds, Juab’s Grace Holman and Grantsville’s Brielle Fawson are both defending state champs from different weight classes but on Thursday they’re squaring off in the semifinals. At 145 pounds, Rich’s Jazlyn Chandler is a defending state champ and wrestling in the same bracket as ALA’s two-time champ Carrillo.
Other wrestlers seeking a repeat are ALA’s Jaskin Hair, Juan Diego’s Yvette Vargas, Summit Academy’s Charlise Matsuda, Grantsville’s Hailey Broderick, Canyon View’s Tilisa Matakaiongo and Ogden’s Tomi Rogers.
Thursday’s final day gets underway at 11 a.m. with the semifinals, and the championship matches are slated for 5:30 p.m.
3A Boys State Tournament
Day 1
At Sevier Valley Center
Team scores
- Juab, 138.5
- Morgan, 110
- South Summit, 85.5
- Union, 78.5
- Delta, 72
- Richfield, 58
- Canyon View, 54.5
- Emery, 50
Thursday’s semifinals
106
- Monty Christiansen, Emery vs. Drake Johnson, Juab
- Krew King, North Sanpete vs. Braxten Blackett, Juab
113
- Landon Moralez, Grand vs. Bryce Pulver, South Summit
- Robert Meinhardt, Delta vs. Luke Woolsey, Morgan
120
- Rowdey Peterson, Juab vs. Logan Eagar, Providence Hall
- Cody Dyches, North Sanpete vs. Kage Bunker, Delta
126
- Dayson Torgerson, Richfield vs. Porter Anderson, Juab
- Drew Korth, Morgan vs. Merritt Meccariello, Emery
132
- Andrew Fox, ALA vs. Garrett Perry, Juab
- Austin Paris, Grand vs. Cooper Blackett, Juab
138
- Hayden Park, Juab vs. Gabriel Perry, Juab
- Nathan Nicoll, Canyon View vs. Garrin Lord, Richfield
144
- Dax Johnson, Juab vs. Deegan Davies, Canyon View
- Tucker Roybal, Union vs. Benedict Holthaus, Juab
150
- Chase Ingram, Juab vs. Colin Fausett, Carbon
- Siaosi Taufatofua, Richfield vs. Gavin Reynolds, Juab
157
- Henry Pulica, Canyon View vs. Zak Sargent, Morgan
- Benjamin Smith, South Summit vs. Kelan Layton, Manti
165
- Taylor Newton, Juab vs. Karson Curtis, North Sanpete
- Riggin Boger, South Summit vs. Jed Chatwin, Union
175
- Will Harmon, Juab vs. Ethan Rainer, Grantsville
- Deagan Davis, Union vs. Ryker Woodward, South Summit
190
- Logan Holdaway, Juab vs. Blaker Carter, Delta
- Rylee Creasey, Morgan vs. Emery Thorson, Richfield
215
- Dallin Sweat, Manti vs. Aiden Seely, Juab
- Aydon Thomson, Morgan vs. Marc Richardson, Canyon View
285
- Ty Blackburn, Juab vs. Trayun Boger, South Summit
- Cole Keele, Morgan vs. Easton Thornley, Emery
3A/2A/1A Girls State Tournament
Day 1
At Sevier Valley Center
Team scores
- Grantsville, 129
- Juab, 106
- Canyon View, 87
- Union, 65
- Rich, 61
- North Sanpete, 50
- Richfield, 42
- Enterprise, 40
Thursday’s semifinals
100
- Elizabeth Cox, Enterprise vs. Jaskin Hair, ALA
- Breann Ivie, Duchesne vs. Rhylee Clark, Grantsville
105
- Sophia Camrgo, Grantsville vs. Emily Shoemaker, Juab
- Julia Kay, Canyon View vs. Austyn Bushnell, South Summit
110
- Yvette Vargas, Juan Diego vs. Brighton Summers, Ogden
- Kristie Jensen, Canyon View vs. Kyra Pay, Juab
115
- Skyley Hanna, Juan Diego vs. Alyssa Lujan, Providence Hall
- Rachel Camacho, ALA vs. Bailey Rainer, Grantsville
120
- Alexandr Ramirez, Enterprise vs. Reagan Pitt, Grantsville
- Grace Holman, Juab vs. Brielle Fawson, Grantsville
125
- Evie Davidson, Union vs. Kieran Mooney, Panguitch
- Graycee Wilkinson, Juab vs. Vanessa Elexpuru, Grantsville
130
- Nikki Dong, Grantsville vs. Amilla Shinkle, Rich
- Samantha Reynolds, Juab vs. DebiJean Henrie, Panguitch
135
- Charlise Matsuda, Summit Academy vs. Addison Johnson, Juab
- Nya Jolley, Rich vs. Emily Perkins, Union
140
- Willow Stewart, North Sanpete vs. Hadlei Weaver, Juab
- Mika Andersen, Rich vs. Kaizley Clark, Grantsville
145
- Courtney Mecham, Grantsville vs. Jazlyn Chandler, Rich
- Olivia Carrillo, ALA vs. Hallie Carter, Canyon View
155
- Hailey Broderick, Grantsville vs. Kelsey Weaver, Canyon View
- Sydnei Christensen, Richfield vs. Amelia Simper, Manti
170
- Addison Kriegh, Tintic vs. Dahlia Perry, Union
- Summerly Mikesell, Richfield vs. Addison Butler, Grantsville
190
- Hannah Perry, North Sanpete vs. Macee Ercanbrack, Juab
- Tilisa Matakaiongo, Canyon View vs. Zoey Cloward, Grantsville
235
- Danelynn Castro, Manti vs. Tomi Rogers, Ogden
- Maitae Cardenas, Canyon View vs. Kilie Milberger, Juab