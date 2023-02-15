High school wrestling: Juab’s boys in 3A and Grantsville’s girls in combined 3A/2A/1A lead after state meet opening day

Juab’s boys wrestling program had a great opening day of the 3A state wrestling tournament in Richfield on Wednesday as it positions itself for a seventh straight state title, while Grantsville’s girls are hoping to follow a similar path.

Juab tallied 138.5 team points and qualified 17 wrestlers into the semifinals as it enjoys a comfortable lead over second-place Morgan, which tallied 110 points in the first day.

For the girls, after winning last year’s inaugural combined 3A/2A/1A state championship Grantsville is in the driver’s seat to repeat after qualifying 12 wrestlers into the semifinals and tallying 129 points. Juab sits in second place with 106 points.

Much of Thursday’s drama will come down to individual titles.

Three boys wrestlers are poised to wrap up their careers with a fourth straight state championship. Richfield’s Dayson Torgerson, Juab’s Chase Ingram and Juab’s Will Harmon.

Four other wrestlers are going for repeat state titles, North Sanpete’s Cody Dyches, Morgan’s Drew Korth, South Summit’s Riggin Boger and Morgan’s Rylee Creasey.

Another Juab team title would be the ninth in school history and its seventh straight state title would rank fourth in state history. The state record is 11 straight titles by Brighton from 1978 to 1988.

For the girls, last year Grantsville edged Juab by 11 points for the team title, but it enjoys a 23 point cushion after Day 1 and has three more wrestlers in the semifinals.

Two wrestlers are seeking a 3-peat on Thursday, ALA’s Rachel Camacho and ALA’s Olivia Carrillo.

Nine others wrestlers are trying to repeat as state champs, including a couple in the same weight class.

At 120 pounds, Juab’s Grace Holman and Grantsville’s Brielle Fawson are both defending state champs from different weight classes but on Thursday they’re squaring off in the semifinals. At 145 pounds, Rich’s Jazlyn Chandler is a defending state champ and wrestling in the same bracket as ALA’s two-time champ Carrillo.

Other wrestlers seeking a repeat are ALA’s Jaskin Hair, Juan Diego’s Yvette Vargas, Summit Academy’s Charlise Matsuda, Grantsville’s Hailey Broderick, Canyon View’s Tilisa Matakaiongo and Ogden’s Tomi Rogers.

Thursday’s final day gets underway at 11 a.m. with the semifinals, and the championship matches are slated for 5:30 p.m.

3A Boys State Tournament

Day 1

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores



Juab, 138.5 Morgan, 110 South Summit, 85.5 Union, 78.5 Delta, 72 Richfield, 58 Canyon View, 54.5 Emery, 50

Thursday’s semifinals

106



Monty Christiansen, Emery vs. Drake Johnson, Juab

Krew King, North Sanpete vs. Braxten Blackett, Juab

113



Landon Moralez, Grand vs. Bryce Pulver, South Summit

Robert Meinhardt, Delta vs. Luke Woolsey, Morgan

120



Rowdey Peterson, Juab vs. Logan Eagar, Providence Hall

Cody Dyches, North Sanpete vs. Kage Bunker, Delta

126



Dayson Torgerson, Richfield vs. Porter Anderson, Juab

Drew Korth, Morgan vs. Merritt Meccariello, Emery

132



Andrew Fox, ALA vs. Garrett Perry, Juab

Austin Paris, Grand vs. Cooper Blackett, Juab

138



Hayden Park, Juab vs. Gabriel Perry, Juab

Nathan Nicoll, Canyon View vs. Garrin Lord, Richfield

144



Dax Johnson, Juab vs. Deegan Davies, Canyon View

Tucker Roybal, Union vs. Benedict Holthaus, Juab

150



Chase Ingram, Juab vs. Colin Fausett, Carbon

Siaosi Taufatofua, Richfield vs. Gavin Reynolds, Juab

157



Henry Pulica, Canyon View vs. Zak Sargent, Morgan

Benjamin Smith, South Summit vs. Kelan Layton, Manti

165



Taylor Newton, Juab vs. Karson Curtis, North Sanpete

Riggin Boger, South Summit vs. Jed Chatwin, Union

175



Will Harmon, Juab vs. Ethan Rainer, Grantsville

Deagan Davis, Union vs. Ryker Woodward, South Summit

190



Logan Holdaway, Juab vs. Blaker Carter, Delta

Rylee Creasey, Morgan vs. Emery Thorson, Richfield

215



Dallin Sweat, Manti vs. Aiden Seely, Juab

Aydon Thomson, Morgan vs. Marc Richardson, Canyon View

285



Ty Blackburn, Juab vs. Trayun Boger, South Summit

Cole Keele, Morgan vs. Easton Thornley, Emery

3A/2A/1A Girls State Tournament

Day 1

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores



Grantsville, 129 Juab, 106 Canyon View, 87 Union, 65 Rich, 61 North Sanpete, 50 Richfield, 42 Enterprise, 40

Thursday’s semifinals

100



Elizabeth Cox, Enterprise vs. Jaskin Hair, ALA

Breann Ivie, Duchesne vs. Rhylee Clark, Grantsville

105



Sophia Camrgo, Grantsville vs. Emily Shoemaker, Juab

Julia Kay, Canyon View vs. Austyn Bushnell, South Summit

110



Yvette Vargas, Juan Diego vs. Brighton Summers, Ogden

Kristie Jensen, Canyon View vs. Kyra Pay, Juab

115



Skyley Hanna, Juan Diego vs. Alyssa Lujan, Providence Hall

Rachel Camacho, ALA vs. Bailey Rainer, Grantsville

120



Alexandr Ramirez, Enterprise vs. Reagan Pitt, Grantsville

Grace Holman, Juab vs. Brielle Fawson, Grantsville

125



Evie Davidson, Union vs. Kieran Mooney, Panguitch

Graycee Wilkinson, Juab vs. Vanessa Elexpuru, Grantsville

130



Nikki Dong, Grantsville vs. Amilla Shinkle, Rich

Samantha Reynolds, Juab vs. DebiJean Henrie, Panguitch

135



Charlise Matsuda, Summit Academy vs. Addison Johnson, Juab

Nya Jolley, Rich vs. Emily Perkins, Union

140



Willow Stewart, North Sanpete vs. Hadlei Weaver, Juab

Mika Andersen, Rich vs. Kaizley Clark, Grantsville

145



Courtney Mecham, Grantsville vs. Jazlyn Chandler, Rich

Olivia Carrillo, ALA vs. Hallie Carter, Canyon View

155



Hailey Broderick, Grantsville vs. Kelsey Weaver, Canyon View

Sydnei Christensen, Richfield vs. Amelia Simper, Manti

170



Addison Kriegh, Tintic vs. Dahlia Perry, Union

Summerly Mikesell, Richfield vs. Addison Butler, Grantsville

190



Hannah Perry, North Sanpete vs. Macee Ercanbrack, Juab

Tilisa Matakaiongo, Canyon View vs. Zoey Cloward, Grantsville

235

