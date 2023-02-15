Facebook Twitter
A demographic winter is coming

Deseret News piece in Hindustan Times highlights growing global problem.

By Deseret News
In this Jan. 19, 2019, photo, a nurse feeds a newborn baby at a hospital in Fuyang in central China’s Anhui province.

Chinatopix via Associated Press

As heads of state sound alarms about climate change and a looming global recession, there is another issue on the horizon that ought to receive equal attention: the impending demographic winter.

So writes Hal Boyd, editor of the Deseret News, in an exclusive opinion piece published today in the  Hindustan Times, one of India’s largest English language daily newspapers. The piece focuses on fertility trends and potential solutions in countries like India and China, among others.

“Since the mid-twentieth century, the global fertility rate has declined by an estimated 50 percent,” writes Boyd, noting that South Korea currently has the lowest fertility rate at 0.84 children per woman. “For context, in the 1960s, South Korea’s fertility rate was around 6 children per woman.”

To read the entire opinion piece, read the story in the Hindustan Times.

