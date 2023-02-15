Everything we know about the ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff series, ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Netflix made a timely Valentine’s Day announcement: “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is coming to the streaming platform this spring.

Here’s what we know about the “Bridgerton” spinoff series.

The breakdown

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” is a “Bridgerton” prequel story.

The series comes from “Bridgerton” creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes.

The show is a limited series with six episodes.

It comes to Netflix on May 4.

Why you should know about ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

If you’ve got a Netflix account, you have probably heard of “Bridgerton” — the period piece drama about eight siblings from the powerful Bridgerton family who are searching for love.

This is the first “Bridgerton” spinoff series.

What is ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ about?

The trailer invites fans to “fall in love with the story that started it all.”

The “Bridgerton” prequel story focuses on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prestige and power as well as the beginnings to Charlotte and George’s love story.

The series “tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton,” Netflix says, per USA Today.

When does ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ come out?

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” comes to Netflix on May 4.

What is ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ rated and why?

A rating for “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” has not been released yet, but both seasons of “Bridgerton” were rated TV-MA for sex, nudity, language and drug use. Full-frontal nudity and graphic sex scenes are present throughout.

If the “Bridgerton” prequel is anything like the original, the show is not intended for children or families.

First trailer for ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’