3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS — The Utah Jazz lost, 117-111, to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum on Wednesday night

Lauri Markkanen (right knee soreness) was a late scratch on Wednesday, Rudy Gay (non-COVID illness) was ruled out, and just a few minutes into the game Collin Sexton pulled his left hamstring and ended up having to watch the rest of the night from the sideline.

Despite the shorthanded roster, the Jazz fought all the way to the end and made the Grizzlies work for the win in the last game before the All-Star break.

Here are three keys that contributed to the result:

