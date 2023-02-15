3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS — The Utah Jazz lost, 117-111, to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum on Wednesday night
Lauri Markkanen (right knee soreness) was a late scratch on Wednesday, Rudy Gay (non-COVID illness) was ruled out, and just a few minutes into the game Collin Sexton pulled his left hamstring and ended up having to watch the rest of the night from the sideline.
Despite the shorthanded roster, the Jazz fought all the way to the end and made the Grizzlies work for the win in the last game before the All-Star break.
Here are three keys that contributed to the result:
- Memphis started out the night shooting really well and were able to build a pretty good lead as the Jazz struggled to find a good shooting rhythm themselves. The Grizzlies led by as many as 24 points in the first half and went into halftime with a 63-47 advantage after shooting 43.5% from 3-point range while the Jazz shot just 15.8% from 3.
- Jazz new additions Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian Jones made their Jazz debut on Wednesday and both acquitted themselves really well. The two were a part of the Jazz’s comeback in the third quarter when the Jazz outscored the Grizzlies 33-25, and the Jazz went into the fourth quarter trailing by just eight points.
- Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker all hit key shots in the fourth quarter and the Jazz ended up making it a one-point game later in the final minutes, but the Grizzlies were able to stay just one step ahead and come away with the win.
