The comeback of Pepsi’s Peeps-flavored soda

Marshmallow meets Pepsi as Peeps-flavored soda makes a comeback.

Peeps, the popular marshmallow chicks created by the late Bob Born, previously collaborated with Pepsi to make a marshmallow-flavored soda. Unlike the limited debut the soda had two years ago, CNN Business reported that this soda will now be available at retailers nationwide.

How was Peeps Pepsi created?

Pepsi initially approached Peeps about creating a soda that would be inspired by spring, per CNN Business. The collaboration resulted in Pepsi using marshmallow flavoring in its beverages for the first time.

The soda emerged after a marshmallow shortage in 2020. Food and Wine reported that there was a significant shortage of marshmallows that year and then the following year, Peeps and other marshmallows boomed in popularity, which led to the inception of the Pepsi Peeps soda.

While the initial release of the soda was limited to a sweepstakes, a press release indicated that some of the cans were sold for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market. The popularity of the soda led Peeps and Pepsi to reignite their partnership and release the product nationwide.

Pepsi is offering a contest with its Pepsi Peeps. After you purchase either the 20-ounce bottle or the cans, you can use the #PEPSIxPEEPS Snapchat lens and enter to win either exclusive merchandise or a spring trip in honor of the soda’s springtime flavors.

PEPSI x PEEPS marshmallow cola is back, & that means spring is coming 😎 Use the #PEPSIxPEEPS Snapchat lens to scan your can or bottle for the chance to win a spring trip or exclusive #PEPSIxPEEPS spring merch. ✈️ 🌴 Scan with Snapchat or visit https://t.co/P14x0CsFzF pic.twitter.com/2fGlHXRpJn — Pepsi (@pepsi) February 14, 2023

What does Pepsi Peeps soda taste like?

Also known as Peepsi, the soda has a unique taste.

A writer at Delish described the drink as extra-sweet Pepsi. She said when she tried it, it had a strong candy flavor and tasted like someone had melted a Peep and mixed it in with Pepsi. She described it as having the original Pepsi taste, but with an immediate and strong hit of candy flavor incorporated into it.

Where to find Pepsi Peeps soda

Check at a store near you if you would like to try the soda.

In Utah, Pepsi Peeps soda is available at several Maverik and Holiday Oil gas stations. It’s also available on Amazon.

