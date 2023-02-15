There are still a lot unknowns surrounding the injury Grace McCallum suffered last weekend at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

But the University of Utah gymnast — who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics — is in good spirits.

That was made evident in social media posts McCallum made Tuesday night.

“Thank you for all of your love and support,” McCallum wrote on Instagram and Twitter, her first public comments since the injury. “I’m getting the best care and have follow up appointments with my medical team soon. I will share updates as they are available.”

Grace’s statement falls in line with what a University of Utah spokesperson told the Deseret News. McCallum has undergone an initial round of tests, with more to follow in the coming days.

McCallum was injured while vaulting in Utah’s four-team meet against Georgia, Illinois and Illinois State last Saturday, a competition the No. 4-ranked Red Rocks easily won.

According to on-site observers, McCallum appeared to injure her right knee when she attempted to land a Yurchenko 1.5, a 10.0 valued vault which she debuted this season.

After the meet, Utah head coach Tom Farden confirmed that McCallum was short on her landing, but neither he nor the rest of Utah’s coaching staff anticipated the injury happening.

“There was no indication,” Farden said. “It was just not a good landing. It is devastating.”

The loss of McCallum left Utah bereft at first, with Utah senior Jaedyn Rucker telling the Deseret News: “When she did go down, it is was obviously really sad. It was hard to feel what we needed to feel in that moment, but also turn the switch back on. We still had a meet and we were still on the first event. The vibe in that first two minutes was really down. We all thought, ‘What are we going to do?’”

A quick gathering of the team calmed the nerves and settled the emotions, though, enabling Utah to cruise to victory.

“Tom circled us up and told us, ‘OK, we’ve trained for this. You are on this event, you are on this event,’” Rucker said. “We made a quick switch and trusted each other. It wasn’t life and death. We were fine. In that moment we realized we were going to be OK, regardless of what happens (with Grace).”

Days later, the Red Rocks remain confident that they can survive the loss of McCallum, while simultaneously hoping for the best for their star sophomore.

“I do think we are really prepared,” fifth-year senior Cristal Isa said. “I was reading a lot of things on social media and it feels like a lot of people are really concerned about it. I don’t think it is going to be as big of an impact as some people think.

“It is sad, no matter what happens, though. (Injuries) are never a great thing.”