Wednesday, February 15, 2023 
High School Boys Basketball Sports High School Sports

High school boys basketball: Bountiful’s Mike Maxwell earns coaching win No. 500

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Bountiful coach Mike Maxwell earned coaching victory No. 500 on Wednesday night in the Redhawks’ 53-50 win over Bonneville.

Bountiful coach Mike Maxwell holds up a commemorative jersey after earning coaching victory No. 500 on Wednesday night in the Redhawks’ 53-50 win over Bonneville.

Provided by Clark Stringfellow

After a couple of near misses the past couple weeks, Bountiful coach Mike Maxwell finally got his historic 500th career coaching victory on Wednesday night.

Led by Carson Smith’s 13 points in a balanced offensive output, Bountiful defeated visiting Bonneville 53-50 on Wednesday night to secure win No. 500 for Maxwell, whose career record now stands at 500-303 in 35 seasons as head coach at Bountiful.

Maxwell’s 500 career coaching wins ranks seventh in state history behind George Bruce (698), Jim Yerkovich (634), Stan Young (565), Craig Drury (546), Wilbur Braithwaite (534) and Larry Maxwell (503), Mike’s father.

“For me the three things that stand out most are all the great coaches I’ve met along the way. I love matching wits with these guys and seeing how well they always prepare their teams. I love all the great men who have helped me as assistants to 500 wins, it belongs to them too. But mostly I remember the boys I’ve been able coach. I love watching them grown into great men that brings me great joy. They all mean so much to me,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell could potentially equal his dad’s coaching wins before the season is over if the Redhawks get hot and win a couple playoff games.

Bountiful head coach Mike Maxwell directs his team Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015. Bountiful beat Highland, 78-61.

Chelsey Allder, Deseret News
Bountiful coach Mike Maxwell instructs his players in between games at the Tarkanian Classic.

Brandon Gurney, Deseret News
Trevor Lloyd of Bountiful, right, celebrates the win over Olympus during 4A state semifinal high school basketball in Salt Lake City, Friday, March 7, 2014. In the background is coach Mike Maxwell of Bountiful. At left is Jordan Bleak of Bountiful.

Ravell Call, Deseret News
Bountiful High School Coach Mike Maxwell gets his team pumped in the final minutes of a close game as the Bingham Miners host the Bountiful Braves at Bingham High School in South Jordan, Utah on Friday, Dec., 3, 2010. (Mike Terry, Deseret News)

Mike Terry
Maxwell said he vividly remembers his first career coaching victory way back in 1989 against Viewmont and coach Clyde Nelson.

“It was a long time ago but really it seems like yesterday. The years can go by so quickly. I’ve learned to savor every moment and celebrate every victory you never know when it might be your last one,” he said.

Larry Maxwell passed away a year and a half ago, but his son said, “I like to think he may have been there tonight.”

His mom, Elaine Maxwell, 84, was in attendance tonight and Mike Maxwell likes to joke that she’s probably seen more basketball games than she’d like to remember.

Bountiful had two chances to secure win No. 500 for Maxwell last week, but it narrowly lost to Woods Cross 62-59 in overtime and then lost to Box Elder 53-52 last Friday. Bountiful wraps up Region 5 play on Friday against Northridge with the 5A playoffs slated to get underway next week.

Maxwell name has been synonymous with high school basketball in Utah for nearly five decades. As a player at Highland High School from 1975 to 1979 while playing for his dad, Maxwell scored 2,098 career points which still ranks fourth in state history.

He won one state title as a player in 1979 and three as a coach in 1997, 2014 and 2015.

