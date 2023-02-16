High school girls wrestling: Westlake continues its dominance with third straight 6A title

In 2021, girls wrestling was made an official UHSAA sport, and since then it’s been nothing but pure dominance from the Westlake Thunder, who have won their third consecutive state championship.

On Thursday night, the Thunder won every single final that featured a Westlake wrestler. In total, Westlake had six wrestlers who won their weight class and earned 289 team points, a full 113.5 points ahead of Copper Hills, who placed second.

“My heart is full of gratitude for all the work that the girls put in,” said Westlake coach Cody Burdett.

“We have a big group of seniors and they’re the ones that started that first year when they were sophomores. It’s been quite a ride; they just work so hard and I’m really proud of everything they’ve done.

“Wrestling is a hard sport, it’s not easy, you’ve got to grind, you get hurt, you get bloody noses, its just a battle and for our girls to embrace it and come together is so fun.”

The 140-pound final featured two Westlake wrestlers, Chloe Shumway and Hailey Pigg. It was a tight match but, in the end, Pigg came away with the victory with an emotional finish.

“I’ve worked three years for this moment, and I was scared for my semifinals match I just thought, ‘I want to win this so bad; I have family and neighbors coming,” said Pigg.

“To get this far and see how my hard work has paid off these last three years has been so rewarding, especially since last year I could’ve gotten it but I made a mistake.

“My teammate Chloe is the one who kept me wrestling this year. We wrestled each other every day in practice. She’s the reason why I’m here and I’m incredibly grateful for her.”

Pigg’s teammate Emmy Finlinson was champion in the 145-pound weight class and won her third consecutive state championship.

“I feel so much gratitude for everyone around me,” said Finlinson.

“My mom pushes me so hard every day, my brother who supports me is also a three-time state champion, my grandpa who sat me down and said, ‘You made it here and we’re proud’. I’m grateful for my coaches who believe in me and pushed me.

“I started late in the season since I am a dual athlete. I was nervous I’d come in and not be able to catch up but I’m proud of myself for getting here and when the whistle blew, I was kind of in shock.”

Finlinson was not the only three-time state champion for Westlake, with teammate Celeste Detoles also winning the 135-pound bracket for her third title.

Despite the dominance from the Thunder, they were not the only ones who found success.

West’s Madelyn Nielsen earned her first state championship by taking down returning state champion Marlie Rigby.

“I owe it all to my coaches and my amazing wrestling partners. I’m very lucky to have a partner who is much bigger than me. She pushes me everyday and she’s amazing. I have a great team who is very supportive and really pushed me,” said Nielsen.

6A girls state tournament

At UVU

Team scores



Westlake, 289 Copper Hills, 175.5 Syracuse, 167 Corner Canyon, 162 Mountain Ridge, 119 Layton, 107 Riverton, 100 Cyprus, 96

Individual Results

100 pounds



Kristina Kent, Davis Payton Gines, Syracuse Macie Anderson, Herriman Karlie Bishop, Mountain Ridge Emma Morales, Taylorsville Sadie Caldwell, Davis

Championship — Kristina Kent, Davis def. Payton Gines, Syracuse, Fall 3:23

105 pounds



Emily Ball, Syracuse Mina Trinh, Riverton Stephanie Taufa, Taylorsville Caroline Pastrana, Cyprus Myah French, Copper Hills Abigail Wagner, Copper Hills

Championship — Emily Ball, Syracuse def. Mina Trinh, Riverton, Fall 3:42

110 pounds



Madelyn Nielsen, West Marlie Rigby, Layton Tatum Stranger, Layton Paedyn Knight, Fremont Hallie Hansen, Pleasant Grove Sabrina Jensen, Syracuse

Championship — Madelyn Nielsen, West def. Marlie Rigby, Layton, Dec 5-4

115 pounds



Aleena Navarrete, Weber Bella Butterfield, Riverton Paris Bowen, Mountain Ridge Ella Arnold, Westlake Kate Donaldson, Corner Canyon Kaaulani Hew-Len, Hunter

Championship — Aleena Navarrete, Weber def. Bella Butterfield, Riverton, Fall 1:57

120 pounds



Brooklyn Pace, Copper Hills Erin Fuller, Layton Nadia Thomas, Skyridge Myiah Giampapa, Riverton Casandra Pastrana, Cyprus Afton Lampright, Herriman

Championship — Brooklyn Pace, Copper Hills def. Erin Fuller, Layton, Fall 1:17

125 pounds



Ashley Cannon, Westlake Kimberly Chaparro, Granger Bella Hernandez, Copper Hills Valentina Martinez, Davis Olivia Byington, Corner Canyon Hannah Bingham, Weber

Championship — Ashley Cannon, Westlake def. Kimberly Chaparro, Granger, TF 6:00 15-0

130 pounds



Daeja Sundquist, Syracuse Madison Sherman, Skyridge Ameris Jensen, Westlake Alissa Lafferty, Westlake Amyrlin McDonald, Weber Abby French, Copper Hills

Championship — Daeja Sundquist, Syracuse def. Madison Sherman, Skyridge, Fall 5:08

135 pounds



Celeste Detoles, Westlake Alejandra Martinez, Davis Meleana Fager, Corner Canyon Ragan Julander, Clearfield Kara Noyce, Copper Hills Angelica Magana, Cyprus

Championship — Celeste Detoles, Westlake def. Alejandra Martinez, Davis, Fall 3:24

140 pounds



Hailey Pigg, Westlake Chloe Shumway, Westlake Makayla Talauega, Corner Canyon Amelia Roennebeck, Syracuse Amaya Kano, Corner Canyon Jacey Jones, Riverton

Championship — Hailey Pigg, Westlake def. Chloe Shumway, Westlake, Dec 4-0

145 pounds



Emmy Finlinson, Westlake Isabella Morgan, Corner Canyon Haley Diaz, Layton Leticia Garcia, Kearns Kimberlynn Fowers, Copper Hills Olivia Merino, Mountain Ridge

Championship — Emmy Finlinson, Westlake def. Isabella Morgan, Corner Canyon, Dec 7-2

155 pounds



Lizzie Raleigh, Westlake Ashlyn Packer, Syracuse Katie Law, Herriman Leena Lacayo, Pleasant Grove Kamylle Nez, Corner Canyon Yvonne Lealiiee, Hunter

Championship — Lizzie Raleigh, Westlake def. Ashlyn Packer, Syracuse, Fall 3:35

170 pounds



Anya Hatch, Copper Hills Clarion Fager, Corner Canyon Madeline Fulks, Mountain Ridge Lydia Frandsen, Farmington Hope Barton, Syracuse Matamona Malohifoou, Granger

Championship — Anya Hatch, Copper Hills def. Clarion Fager, Corner Canyon, Dec 9-8

190 pounds



Cheyenne Ruiz, Taylorsville Rachel Johnson, Riverton Tori Poulsen, Cyprus O’dessa Laititi, Westlake Josalyn Quisenberry, Farmington Malia Meyer, Taylorsville

Championship – Cheyenne Ruiz, Taylorsville def Rachel Johnson, Riverton, Fall 1:40

235 pounds



Keilikki Nau Rarick, Westlake Elena Kamai, West Emile Clark, Cyprus Kate Ashton, Mountain Ridge Chloe Collier, Westlake Brooklyn Van Fleet, Syracuse

Championship — Keilikki Nau Rarick, Westlake def. Elena Kamai, West, Dec 11-5

