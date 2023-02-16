High school wrestling: Juab continues 3A wrestling reign with seventh championship

Years of work paid off for the Juab Wasps as they took home a seventh consecutive state wrestling title from the 3A boys wrestling tournament at the Sevier Valley Center Thursday night.

“I’m just proud of the kids,” coach Joel Holman said. He was also named outstanding coach of the year in 3A. “We had good senior leadership. I know it may be cliché, but our leaders have been leaders for a few years now and we’re going to miss them.

“We had a lot of kids that placed in both our A team and our B team.”

Holman’s boys scored 219.5 points to clinch the team title, followed by Morgan with 198 and South Summit with 181.5.

With as many championships as Juab has, it’s building a dynasty in 3A wrestling.

“We have a lot of buy in,” Holman said. He credited good coaches in the community, who make developmental programs happen. It starts with a wrestling program in elementary and middle school, according to Holman.

“You don’t build a team without a program, and the program starts when they’re young,” Holman said. “We have little kids running around here with their white shirts on saying they are going to be here someday.

“I think the state high school wrestling tournament is the greatest event in high school sports. Wrestling teaches life lessons better than any sport out there. We tell kids we want them to do sports to make them better people by learning how to do hard things and be successful.”

Juab’s Chase Ingram accomplished one of his biggest high school goals as he secured his fourth individual state championship in a final bout against teammate Gavin Reynolds in the 150-pound division.

“If you’d told me my freshman year that I’d be a four-time state champ, I would have said, ‘You’re crazy,’” Ingram said. He said he set the goal of being a four-time champ when he was in the sixth grade.

“I’m so proud of him, he’s a hard worker,” Ingram said of Reynolds. “It’s so cool to have two Juab kids in the finals.”

Will Harmon also captured his fourth state championship, finishing his high school career against Union’s Dreagan Davis.

“I just had to do what I do best and it was going to happen,” Harmon said. “I’ve been a part of seven, six, five and four. We put it together every year. It’s the culture.”

For the past couple of years Logan Holdaway has made it into the finals for Juab, but the individual title he sought eluded him until this year. He pinned down his first individual title as a senior in a battle with Richfield’s Emery Thorson.

“I finally pulled it out this time,” Holdaway said. “It’s good to have the teammates I have. They always push me and tell me if I’m getting lazy.”

Juab’s Rowdy Peterson picked up his second state title in a major decision against Delta’s Kage Bunker.

“It was a good year,” Peterson said. “Everyone I gave a hug to helped me every day. We all push each other and the coaches push us. It’s a lot of hard working kids.”

Juab junior Hayden Park also secured the individual title at 138.

“All year we’ve been grinding to get here and accomplish good things for ourselves,” Park said. “It’s a great sport. I love it.”

Richfield’s Dayson Torgerson also secured his fourth individual state title, wrestling at 126 against Drew Korth of Morgan in a 10-3 decision.

3A boys state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores



Juab, 291.5 Morgan, 198 South Summit, 181.5 Delta, 138 Union, 121.5 Emery, 110 Richfield, 101.5 Canyon View, 87.5

Individual results

106 pounds



Monty Christiansen, Emery Krew King, North Sanpete Braxten Blackett, Juab Drake Johnson, Juab Durke Larsen, Manti Rylon Gary Teeples, South Summit

Championship — Monty Christiansen, Emery def. Krew King, North Sanpete, 6-3

113 pounds



Bryce Pulver, South Summit Robert Meinhardt, Delta Landon Moralez, Grand County Luke Woolsey, Morgan Corbin Jensen, Emery Creed Butler, Delta

Championship — Bryce Pulver, South Summit def. Robert Meinhardt, Delta, fall 2:24

120 pounds



Rowdey Peterson, Juab Kage Bunker, Delta Logan Eagar, Providence Hall Cody Dyches, North Sanpete Ryler Jorgensen, Morgan Derrick Birch, Emery

Championship — Rowdey Peterson, Juab def. Kage Bunker, Delta, 10-2

126 pounds



Dayson Torgerson, Richfield Drew Korth, Morgan Merritt Meccariello, Emery Porter Anderson, Juab Kash Nelson, Delta Zane Winter, South Summit

Championship — Dayson Torgerson, Richfield def. Drew Korth, Morgan, 10-3

132 pounds



Austin Paris, Grand County Andrew Fox, ALA Cooper Blackett, Juab Garrett Perry, Juab Trey Bradshaw, Delta Lane Peterson, Grand County

Championship — Austin Paris, Grand def. Andrew Fox, ALA, 4-2

138 pounds



Hayden Park, Juab Nathan Nicoll, Canyon View Garrin Lord, Richfield Carson Nelson, Delta Gabriel Perry, Juab Jack Cavalieri, Canyon View

Championship — Hayden Park, Juab def. Nathan Nicoll, Canyon View, 4-0

144 pounds



Tucker Roybal, Union Dax Johnson, Juab Benedict Holthaus, Juab Deegan Davies, Canyon View Jayson Rodriquez, South Summit Denver Cloward, Union

Championship — Tucker Roybal, Union def. Dax Johnson, Juab, 3-0

150 pounds



Chase Ingram, Juab Gavin Reynolds, Juab Colin Fausett, Carbon Siaosi Taufatofua, Richfield Brack Winterton, Union Boden Christman, Emery

Championship — Chase Ingram, Juab def. Gavin Reynolds, Juab, 8-2

157 pounds



Benjamin Smith, South Summit Zak Sargent, Morgan Preston Aagard, Juab Kelan Layton, Manti Dakota Lynn, Juab Henry Pulica, Canyon View

Championship — Benjamin Smith, South Summit def. Zak Sargent, Morgan, 6-4

165 pounds



Riggin Boger, South Summit Taylor Newton, Juab Jed Chatwin, Union Brock Roley, Delta Karson Curtis, North Sanpete Breyer Wright, Juab

Championship — Riggin Boger, South Summit def. Taylor Newton, Juab, 10-4

175 pounds



Will Harmon, Juab Deagan Davis, Union Ryker Woodward, South Summit Ethan Rainer, Grantsville Gregory Suwyn, Emery Lance Toone, Morgan

Championship — Will Harmon, Juab def. Deagan Davis, Union, 11-1

190 pounds



Logan Holdaway, Juab Emery Thorson, Richfield Rylee Creasey, Morgan Braxten Shobe, Ogden Blake Carter, Delta Gavin Cardenas, Canyon View

Championship — Logan Holdaway, Juab def. Emery Thorson, Richfield, fall 4;52

215 pounds



Dallin Sweat, Manti Aydon Thomson, Morgan Marc Richardson, Canyon View Larsen Dixon, Summit Academy Treyson Rich, Morgan Aiden Seely, Juab

Championship — Dallin Sweat, Manti def. Aydon Thomson, Morgan, fall 5:31

285 pounds



Cole Keele, Morgan Trayun Boger, South Summit Ty Blackburn, Juab Easton Thornley, Emery Beachem Bosh, Grand County Aisea Hosea, Juab

Championship — Cole Keele, Morgan def. Trayun Boger, South Summit, fall 5:29