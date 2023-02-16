High school girls wrestling: Grantsville pins down second state title

A ballerina, three cheerleaders and a mix of tennis and softball players are apparently the ingredients needed for a state championship wrestling team.

At least they are for Grantsville High School, which took home its second consecutive girls wrestling state trophy Thursday night in the combined 1A, 2A and 3A field.

“The minute the tournament was over last year we went to work,” coach Matt Mecham said. He said the program has a philosophy of recruiting athletes and working with the school’s other athletic programs.

Grantsville scored 274 points in the victory, followed by Juab with 187 and Canyon View with 183.

“We practice together with the boys, so they see what physical wrestling is,” Mecham said. “They see the boys knocking each other down and realize that’s wrestling. I think it gives us an edge.”

Senior Addison Butler was the final wrestler on the mat at the tournament for Juab, pinning Dahlia Perry of Union in the first round of the 170-pound title bout.

Butler is also a catcher on Grantsville’s softball team, and a state championship tennis player.

“She does not get rattled,” Mecham said.

“I locked it up in a suicide cradle, she fought it for like 45 seconds,” Butler said. “It’s a miracle.”

She started her wrestling career this year.

“It took a lot of pestering from my coach, but it was good pestering,” Butler said. “My teammates are so awesome, they have pushed so hard. This was the end goal and we got it.”

In her second year being able to compete, Grantsville junior Nikki Dong was able to capture her first state individual title wrestling at 130 against Juab’s Samantha Reynolds.

“It’s such an honor and I’m so glad to be doing it,” Dong said. “I’ve just loved wrestling. It’s helped me in my life … I’m just so excited to see how far we’ve come.”

Rounding out Grantsville’s individual champs for the night was Hailey Broderick. She beat Manti’s Amelia Simper by fall in the 150 division. It was Broderick’s second individual title.

She won her first last year after starting partway through the season.

“My sister was my drill partner and she pushed me so much,” Broderick said. “I just wanted to get better and better because of her.”

Broderick’s sister is also a two-time champ.

“It just blows my mind,” Broderick said. “I never thought I’d get here.”

In just a few years, girls wrestling has gained roots and grown in more ways than one, according to Mecham.

“The thing that’s amazing is not just how women’s wresting is growing, but the talent and skill is, too,” Mecham said. He said stronger competition is coming from school across the state as more girls pick up the sport.

“This was a brutal tournament,” Meacham said. “The thing I’m most proud of is that last year we were building a program, but this year we’ve built a family.”

One of those tough competitors was sophomore Alexandria Ramirez from Enterprise, who outlasted Grantsville’s Brielle Fawson in a decision match at 120.

“I’m excited, I’m emotional and I’m tired,” Ramirez said. Ramirez was mobbed by teammates, fans and family as they celebrated her win.

“Oh yeah, I’ll be back next year,” Ramirez said.

3A girls state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores



Grantsville, 274 Juab, 187 Canyon View, 183 Rich, 132 Union, 129 North Sanpete, 98 ALA, 91 Richfield, 74

Individual results

100 pounds



Jaskin Hair, ALA Rhylee Clark, Grantsville Breann Ivie, Duchesne Elizabeth Cox, Enterprise Brooklyn Eagar, Providence Hall Kabree Duncan, Union

Championship — Jaskin Hair, ALA def. Rhylee Clark, Grantsville, 3-1

105 pounds



Julia Kay, Canyon View Sophia Camargo, Grantsville Austyn Bushell, South Summit Emily Shoemaker, Juab Aliyah Zedicher, Manti Caelia Meyer, Grantsville

Championship — Julia Kay, Canyon View def. Sophia Camargo, Grantsville, fall 3:41

110 pounds



Yvette Vargas, Juan Diego Kristie Jensen, Canyon View Brighton Summers, Ogden Shaynna Fillmore, South Sevier Kyra Pay, Juab Arlie Jensen, Grantsville

Championship — Yvette Vargas, Juan Diego def. Kristie Jensen, Canyon View, fall 3:23

115 pounds



Rachel Camacho, ALA Alyssa Lujan, Providence Hall Skyley Hanna, Juan Diego Bailey Rainer, Grantsville Kinsee Saling, North Sevier Journey Toomey, North Sanpete

Championship — Rachel Camacho, ALA def. Alyssa Lujan, Providence Hall, fall 5:28

120 pounds



Alexandra Ramirez, Enterprise Brielle Fawson, Grantsville Grace Holman, Juab Reagan Pitt, Grantsville Michaela Rember, Canyon View Khyber Lee, Richfield

Championship — Alexandra Ramirez, Enterprise def. Brielle Fawson, Grantsville, 6-3

125 pounds



Evie Davidson, Union Graycee Wilkinson, Juab Vanessa Elexpuru, Grantsville Kieran Mooney, Panguitch Quinci Siddoway, Rich Gwendaline Gardiner, Canyon View

Championship — Evie Davidson, Union def. Graycee Wilkinson, Juab, fall 4:59

130 pounds



Nikki Dong, Grantsville Samantha Reynolds, Juab DebiJean Henrie, Panguitch Amilla Shinkle, Rich Carolina Bohman, South Summit Isabelle Ekins, Juab

Championship — Nikki Dong, Grantsville def. Samantha Reynolds, Juab, 8-5

135 pounds



Nya Jolley, Rich Charlise Matsuda, Summit Academy Addison Johnson, Juab Emily Perkins, Union Olivia Richmond, North Sanpete Sophia Calchera, Grantsville

Championship — Nya Jolley, Rich def. Charlise Matsuda, Summit Academy, 4-0

140 pounds



Willow Stewart, North Sanpete Mika Andersen, Rich Hadlei Weaver, Juab Kaizley Clark, Grantsville Bailee Thompson, Union Addison Rushton, Canyon View

Championship — Willow Stewart, North Sanpete def. Mika Andersen, Rich, fall 2:55

145 pounds



Olivia Carrillo, ALA Jazlyn Chandler, Rich Courtney Mecham, Grantsville Hallie Carter, Canyon View Sadie Groene, Grand County Jadyn Howlett, North Sanpete

Championship — Olivia Carrillo, ALA def. Jazlyn Chandler, Rich, fall 2:16

155 pounds



Hailey Broderick, Grantsville Amelia Simper, Manti Nina Hillier, Rich Lindee Ussing, Grantsville Sydnei Christensen, Richfield Kelsey Diane Weaver, Canyon View

Championship — Hailey Broderick, Grantsville def. Amelia Simper, Manti, fall 5:02

170 pounds



Addison Butler, Grantsville Dahlia Perry, Union Addison Kriegh, Tintic Summerlynne Mikesell, Richfield Violeta Gonzalez Anzaldo, Canyon View Abigail Woods, Duchesne

Championship — Addison Butler, Grantsville def. Dahlia Perry, Union, fall 1:52

190 pounds



Tilisa Matakaiongo, Canyon View Hannah Perry, North Sanpete Kueni Douglas, Richfield Jasmin Brown, Union Zoey Cloward, Grantsville Macee Ercanbrack, Juab

Championship — Tilisa Matakaiongo, Canyon View def. Hannah Perry, North Sanpete, fall 2:50

235 pounds



Tomi Rogers, Ogden Kilie Milberger, Juab Maitae Cardenas, Canyon View Danelynn Castro, Manti Macie Chukwuba, Grantsville Ina Silvers, Enterprise

Championship — Tomi Rogers, Ogden def. Killie Milberger, Juab, fall 0:34