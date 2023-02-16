What Andy Ludwig’s return means for the Utes

Utah returns a bunch of offensive weapons in 2023, including quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe and wide receiver Devaughn Vele.

But there was some uncertainty in the past week as offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig was being pursued by Notre Dame. He traveled to South Bend to interview for the same position with the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame is searching for a new OC after Tommy Rees left to join Alabama.

One of the keys to the Utes’ success — including back-to-back Pac-12 championships — over the years has been their continuity of the coaching staff, including Ludwig. Last season, Utah averaged 467 yards (No. 17 nationally) and 38.6 points per game (No. 11 nationally).

But Monday night, it was widely reported that Ludwig will remain at Utah. And that’s great news for the Utes.

Ludwig’s buyout, which was about $2 million, was reportedly a big reason why he and Notre Dame didn’t come to an agreement on a deal.

With that settled, and spring practices set to kick off in a little more than one month, the next big question surrounding Utah football is the status of Rising, who tore his ACL in the Rose Bowl last month.

In case you missed it

The Utah women’s basketball team is enjoying a historic season.



The Utes jumped up three spots Monday to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll. Last week, Utah reached its best ranking in school history. Then it moved up to No. 4.

Sunday, the Utes earned a 73-59 win over Washington State at the Huntsman Center to remain tied for first place in the Pac-12 standings.

“That was a hard-fought win; we knew it would be. It was a complete game again,” said coach Lynne Roberts. “Winning in February in this league on a Sunday is really hard. Everybody is tired and it’s just an emotional mental drain through the season because every weekend is really hard. We found a way and I’m proud of our group. We protected our own court.”

Numbers game

4: The Utah women’s basketball team is ranked No. 4 in the latest AP poll, its highest ranking ever.

$5: Fans will be able to purchase $5 general admission tickets in the upper bowl for next week’s men’s basketball games against USC and UCLA.

11,443: Attendance the last time curtains did not cover up the upper bowl at the Huntsman Center for basketball — the Utah-BYU game on Nov. 27, 2021.

From the archives

Extra points

These Utah ties just won a Super Bowl ring (Deseret News)

Utah basketball: Runnin’ Utes have slightly reinvented themselves, are still rolling after Gabe Madsen’s injury (Deseret News)

Could former Utah Ute Brian Johnson become the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator soon? (Deseret News)

Analysis: Runnin’ Utes take advantage of break in schedule, rout Colorado to move into third place in Pac-12 (Deseret News)

Grace McCallum suffered a ‘devastating’ injury, but Utah didn’t falter. Far from it (Deseret News)

‘Devastated for her’: Utah’s Grace McCallum injured at the Metroplex Challenge (Deseret News)

With Pac-12 eyeing SMU, SDSU, will the Big 12 pounce? (Deseret News)

Fanalyst

This is great news! I, for one, was sure Ludwig was gone, especially to an extremely high profile place like Notre Dame. Ludwig has really proved his worth in his ability to tailor-make the offenses according to each of his quarterback’s unique skill sets. Here’s to hoping he stays for a long time!

— GoRed

Ludwig is the sole reason why Utah has made a jump into the big time. KWhitt doesn’t micro manage and force AL into playing small ball = run the rock and play D only. Utah plays to win now thanks to AL.

— Utah-Hawaii Alum

Up next

Feb. 16 | 8 p.m. | Men’s basketball | vs. Arizona | @Tucson, Arizona | Pac-12 Network

Feb. 17 | 7 p.m. | Women’s basketball | vs. Arizona | @Tucson, Arizona | Pac-12 Network

Feb. 18 | 4 p.m. | Men’s basketball | vs. Arizona State | @Tempe, Arizona | Pac-12 Network

Feb. 19 | Noon | Women’s basketball | vs. Arizona State | @Tempe, Arizona | Pac-12 Mountain

Feb. 20 | 1 p.m. | Gymnastics | vs. Arizona State | @Tempe, Arizona | Pac-12 Network