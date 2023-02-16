3 keys to BYU basketball’s loss to Santa Clara

BYU’s losing streak extended to three games Thursday night at the Marriott Center, where Santa Clara beat the Cougars 81-74. BYU fell to 16-13 and 6-8 while the Broncos improved to 20-8, 8-5. Santa Clara snapped its 11-game losing streak in Provo.
- Santa Clara was led by guard Brandin Podziemski, who scored a game-high 26 points. Keshawn Justice added 19 for the Broncos.
- BYU trailed by 17 at halftime and as many as 20 in the second half. The Cougars cut the deficit to seven with 1:40 remaining but could get no closer.
- The Cougars were led by Rudi Williams’ 20 points and Fousseyni Traore’s double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds). BYU made 5 of 23 from 3-point range and 13 of 21 from the free-throw line.
