3 keys to BYU basketball’s loss to Santa Clara

BYU’s losing streak extended to three games Thursday night at the Marriott Center, where Santa Clara beat the Cougars 81-74. BYU fell to 16-13 and 6-8 while the Broncos improved to 20-8, 8-5. Santa Clara snapped its 11-game losing streak in Provo.



Santa Clara was led by guard Brandin Podziemski, who scored a game-high 26 points. Keshawn Justice added 19 for the Broncos.

BYU trailed by 17 at halftime and as many as 20 in the second half. The Cougars cut the deficit to seven with 1:40 remaining but could get no closer.

The Cougars were led by Rudi Williams’ 20 points and Fousseyni Traore’s double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds). BYU made 5 of 23 from 3-point range and 13 of 21 from the free-throw line.