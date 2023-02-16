Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 16, 2023 | 
All-Star Weekend NBA Sports

What is NBA Crossover? Inside the 3-day basketball experience at the Salt Palace

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE What is NBA Crossover? Inside the 3-day basketball experience at the Salt Palace
A basketball hoop is shown

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

NBA Crossover will be the most-attended event of NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

The three-day event at the Salt Palace runs from Friday to Sunday and is open from 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. MST.

The NBA describes NBA Crossover as a “multiday interactive fan event that brings basketball culture to the forefront, featuring player appearances, live performances and unique activities focused on art, music, fashion, technology and entertainment.”

At a media preview on Thursday night, we explored everything NBA Crossover has to offer.

The bottom line — this is going to be a really fun event for kids and it has enough stuff to keep adults entertained as well.

There are no less than 30 basketball hoops of all sizes scattered through the Salt Palace. There’s NBA 3-point challenges, miniature hoops for kids to dunk on, moving hoops, and a 20-foot hoop.

0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_10.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
1 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_11.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
2 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_03.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
3 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_22.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
4 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_07.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
5 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_01.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
6 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_02.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
7 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_04.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
8 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_05.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
9 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_06.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
10 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_08.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
11 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_09.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
12 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_12.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
13 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_13.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
14 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_14.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
15 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_15.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
16 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_16.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
17 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_17.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
18 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_18.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
19 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_19.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
20 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_20.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
21 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_21.JPG

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
22 of 22
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_10.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_11.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_03.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_22.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_07.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_01.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_02.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_04.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_05.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_06.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_08.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_09.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_12.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_13.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_14.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_15.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_16.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_17.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_18.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_19.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_20.JPG
0216nbacrossover.spt_rs_21.JPG

There’s a special NBA Jam Session section, which was featured in Utah’s 1993 All-Star Weekend, which has 14 full basketball courts and hoops for people to play on.

You can take a photo with the Larry O’Brien trophy, play NBA Jam at an arcade, or visit one of the many experiences the NBA’s sponsors have set up.

Chris Paul and Allen Iverson will speak at panels at NBA Crossover throughout the weekend and Will Hardy, Collin Sexton, Jose Alvarado, Pau Gasol, Bill Walton, Jamal Crawford, Walker Kessler, Keegan Murray, Udonis Haslam and Arike Ogunowale will be making meet-and-greet appearances throughout the weekend.

NBA Crossover tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under and can be purchased on the NBA Events app.

The NBA Events app has a full schedule of all of the panels and player appearances happening at the Salt Palace.

NBA Crossover appearance and panel highlights (subject to change)

*For a full schedule, visit the NBA Events app.

Friday

12:30 p.m. — Chris Paul panel

1:30 p.m. — Isabelle Harrison appearance

2 p.m. — Talen Horton-Tucker appearance

2:30 p.m. — Will Hardy appearance

4 p.m. — Collin Sexton appearance

5 p.m. — Quentin Richardson appearance

Saturday

12 p.m. — Jose Alvarado appearance

12:15 p.m. — Pau Gasol appearance

12:30 p.m. — Jamal Crawford appearance

1:30 p.m. — Walker Kessler appearance

1:45 p.m. — Keegan Murray appearance

2 p.m. — Allen Iverson panel

2:30 p.m. — Buddy Hield appearance

4:30 p.m. — WNBA Stars panel (Arike Ogunbowale, Isabelle Harrison, Jasmine Thomas and Kahleah Copper)

Sunday

1 p.m. — Jose Alvarado appearance

1:15 p.m. — Bill Walton appearance

1:15 p.m. — Udonis Haslem appearance

1:30 p.m. — Diamond DeShields appearance

2:15 p.m. — Arike Ogunbowale appearance

3 p.m. — Collin Sexton appearance

3 p.m. — Shawn Marion appearance

3:30 p.m. — Ryan Smith and Gary Vaynerchuk panel

5 p.m. — Collin Sexton appearance

Next Up In Sports
TNT’s Charles Barkley talks Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, the Jazz and the All-Star Game
3 keys to BYU basketball’s loss to Santa Clara
What one Latter-day Saint football coach has to say about another
Catching up with the Utah Jazz’s grand matriarch
2030 Winter Olympics bid timeline: Countdown to a choice that’s not coming anytime soon
‘We’ll get the Games back,’ in 2030 or 2034, U.S. Olympic leader pledges during Utah visit