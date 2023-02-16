What is NBA Crossover? Inside the 3-day basketball experience at the Salt Palace

NBA Crossover will be the most-attended event of NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

The three-day event at the Salt Palace runs from Friday to Sunday and is open from 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. MST.

The NBA describes NBA Crossover as a “multiday interactive fan event that brings basketball culture to the forefront, featuring player appearances, live performances and unique activities focused on art, music, fashion, technology and entertainment.”

At a media preview on Thursday night, we explored everything NBA Crossover has to offer.

The bottom line — this is going to be a really fun event for kids and it has enough stuff to keep adults entertained as well.

There are no less than 30 basketball hoops of all sizes scattered through the Salt Palace. There’s NBA 3-point challenges, miniature hoops for kids to dunk on, moving hoops, and a 20-foot hoop.

There’s a special NBA Jam Session section, which was featured in Utah’s 1993 All-Star Weekend, which has 14 full basketball courts and hoops for people to play on.

You can take a photo with the Larry O’Brien trophy, play NBA Jam at an arcade, or visit one of the many experiences the NBA’s sponsors have set up.

Chris Paul and Allen Iverson will speak at panels at NBA Crossover throughout the weekend and Will Hardy, Collin Sexton, Jose Alvarado, Pau Gasol, Bill Walton, Jamal Crawford, Walker Kessler, Keegan Murray, Udonis Haslam and Arike Ogunowale will be making meet-and-greet appearances throughout the weekend.

Here at NBA Crossover at the Salt Palace.



Seems like it will be pretty fun for kids.



Lots of basketball courts, basketball shooting competitions and photo opportunities. pic.twitter.com/QmHf5Yah3j — Joe Coles (@JoeAColes) February 17, 2023

NBA Crossover tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under and can be purchased on the NBA Events app.

The NBA Events app has a full schedule of all of the panels and player appearances happening at the Salt Palace.

NBA Crossover appearance and panel highlights (subject to change)

*For a full schedule, visit the NBA Events app.

Friday

12:30 p.m. — Chris Paul panel

1:30 p.m. — Isabelle Harrison appearance

2 p.m. — Talen Horton-Tucker appearance

2:30 p.m. — Will Hardy appearance

4 p.m. — Collin Sexton appearance

5 p.m. — Quentin Richardson appearance

Saturday

12 p.m. — Jose Alvarado appearance

12:15 p.m. — Pau Gasol appearance

12:30 p.m. — Jamal Crawford appearance

1:30 p.m. — Walker Kessler appearance

1:45 p.m. — Keegan Murray appearance

2 p.m. — Allen Iverson panel

2:30 p.m. — Buddy Hield appearance

4:30 p.m. — WNBA Stars panel (Arike Ogunbowale, Isabelle Harrison, Jasmine Thomas and Kahleah Copper)

Sunday

1 p.m. — Jose Alvarado appearance

1:15 p.m. — Bill Walton appearance

1:15 p.m. — Udonis Haslem appearance

1:30 p.m. — Diamond DeShields appearance

2:15 p.m. — Arike Ogunbowale appearance

3 p.m. — Collin Sexton appearance

3 p.m. — Shawn Marion appearance

3:30 p.m. — Ryan Smith and Gary Vaynerchuk panel

5 p.m. — Collin Sexton appearance

