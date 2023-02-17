High school swimming: 5A state meet results from Friday’s preliminaries, including 2 state records by Olympus’ Maddy Parker

Olympus senior Maddy Parker was the standout performer during the preliminary round of the 5A state swim meet at BYU on Friday morning as she broke two overall state records.

Parker set new records in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, with both happening in the leadoff leg of Olympus’ relays.

Parker’s 50 free time in the first leg of the 200 free relay was 23.21, which broke the previous co-state record of 23.25, which occurred in 1997 and 2005.

Later in the meet in the 400 free relay, Parker posted a time of 50.40 in her leadoff leg, breaking her own state record of 50.57 which she set last year as a junior at Spanish Fork.

The final day of the 5A state meet gets underway at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, and Skyline’s boys and girls teams are the frontrunners as they look to dethrone defending state champions Olympus.

Here’s a list of the top eight qualifiers for Saturday’s finals in each event.

5A girls state swim meet

Friday’s preliminary results

At BYU

Top 8 qualifiers

200 medley relay



Skyline, 1:48.58. Timpview, 1:49.87. Wasatch, 1:50.38. Olympus, 1:53.16. Lehi, 1:53.39. Alta, 1:54.35. Springville, 1:54.98. Park City, 1:56.02.

200 freestyle



Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 1:56.69. Gretchen Lane, Park City, 1:56.77. Avery Bulkley, Payson, 1:57.36. Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 1:58.03. Beca Bringard, Skyline, 1:59.36. Sage Patterson, Bonneville, 2:00.79. Raiden Harris, Timpanogos, 2:00.91. Kaitlyn Bonnett, Provo, 2:01.73.

200 individual medley



Veronica Black, Highland, 2:05.12. Colleen MacWilliams, Skyline, 2:08.05. Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 2:11.24. Annie Reichner, Timpview, 2:11.54. Ellie Boyer, Springville, 2:13.66. Keira Jameson, Skyline, 2:14.72. Lauren Greenwell, Olympus, 2:15.57. Elaine Liu, Skyline, 2:15.81.

50 freestyle



Maddy Parker, Olympus, 23.36. Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, 24.24. Sara Wall, Park City, 24.60. Rachel Dalton, Skyline, 24.61. Gabby Henry, Viewmont, 24.64. Reagan Patterson, Bonneville, 25.02. Kathleen Evans, Park City, 25.38. Alanna Holzer, Woods Cros, 25.43.

100 butterfly



Jade Garstang, Skyline, 55.04. Ellie Boyer, Springville, 58.90. Kate Reichner, Timpview, 59.19. Sage Patterson, Bonneville, 59.77. Eva Phillips, Timpview, 1:00.94. Ava Hansen, Timpview, 1:01.34. Malia Matsumori, Olympus, 1:01.84. Rachel Pan, Skyline, 1:02.12.

100 freestyle



Maddy Parker, Olympus, 50.65. Hanna Sasivarevic, Brighton, 51.92. Lavenia Turagavou, Timpview, 53.09. Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 53.58. Rachel Dalton, Skyline, 53.79. Gabby Henry, Viewmont, 54.10. Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, 54.37. Sara Wall, Park City, 54.41.

500 freestyle



Colleen MacWilliams, Skyline, 5:06.59. Avery Bulkley, Payson, 5:13.68. Gretchen Lane, Park City, 5:14.52. Kaiya Lawson, Olympus, 5:14.87. Audrey Bradley, Brighton, 5:17.51. Beca Bringard, Skyline, 5:18.53. Ellinor Plant, Highland, 5:21.33. Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 5:22.13.

200 freestyle relay



Olympus, 1:39.10. Brighton, 1:42.29. Skyline, 1:42.97. Wasatch, 1:43.24. Park City, 1:43.39. Timpview, 1:44.08. Highland, 1:44.45. Spanish Fork, 1:44.83.

100 backstroke



Jade Garstang, Skyline, 55.83. Annie Reichner, Timpview, 56.76. Taylar Hooton, Olympus, 56.79. Ana Diedrichs, Wasatch, 58.42. Kate Reichner, Timpview, 59.50. Lauren Biglow, Park City, 59.78. Natty Alonso, Cottonwood, 1:00.70. Coco Riding, Spanish Fork, 1:00.75.

100 breaststroke



Veronica Black, Highland, 1:02.44. Madi Harward, Highland, 1:07.11. Grace Canon, Wasatch, 1:08.22. TayLee Nelson, Box Elder, 1:08.61. Addison Zobrist, Lehi, 1:08.65. Sofie Anders, Alta, 1:08.75. Sydney Zurmely, Lehi, 1:08.86. Elaine Liu, Skyline, 1:09.30.

400 freestyle relay



Olympus, 3:35.08. Skyline, 3:38.57. Park City, 3:42.80. Brighton, 3:43.10. Wasatch, 3:45.51. Timpview, 3:49.57. Springville, 3:50.62. Highland, 3:51.06.

4A boys state swim meet

Friday’s preliminary results

At BYU

Top 8 qualifiers

200 medley relay



Skyline, 1:35.76. Lehi, 1:37.05. Olympus, 1:40.02. Spanish Fork, 1:40.14. Springville, 1:40.15. Brighton, 1:41.51. Alta, 1:41.66. Timpview, 1:42.05.

200 freestyle



Drake Doyle, Brighton, Ian Conner, Olympus, 1:42.23. Ralph Fiscus, Park City, 1:43.07. Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, 1:43.38. Tallin Kunz, Payson, Payson, 1:44.52. Isaac Ridge, Alta, 1:44.65. Alexander Stewart, Skyline, 1:44.70. Austin Partridge, Brighton, 1:44.95.

200 individual medley



Sean Honey, Timpview, 1:52.46. Abe Astle, Olympus, 1:52.59. Robert Barton, Jordan, 1:55.08. Bridger Smith, Lehi, 1:56.14. Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline, 1:56.68. Benjamin chiffman, Brighton, 1:59.00. Glen Tanner, East, 1:59.28. Nash Hale, Skyline, 1:59.90.

50 freestyle



Adam Sinclair, Skyline, 21.65. Bridger Nielson, Brighton, 21.86. Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, 21.92. Kolby Jepperson, Springville, 22.09. Gavin Smith, Brighton, 22.17. Asher Vorwaller, Highland, 22.29. Drew Sorensen, Skyline, 22.45. Keegan Elgie, Park City, 22.47.

100 butterfly



Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, 49.91. Will de la Garza, Olympus, 51.56. Dasch Springmeyer, Skyline, 52.15. Roman Nowell, Box Elder, 52.46. Josh Smith, Alta, 52.73. Josh Stevens, Salem Hills, 53.26. Chase Johnson, Skyline, 54.09. Gavin Smith, Brighton, 54.09.

100 freestyle



Braedon Scott, Cedar Valley, 46.48. Ian Conner, Olympus, 46.73. Drake Doyle, Brighton, 46.81. Robert Barton, Jordan, 47.22. Bridger Nielson, Brighton, 47.39. Adam Sinclair, Skyline, 47.42. Feliks Czarnecki, Spanish Fork, 47.97. Austin Partridge, Brighton, 48.15.

500 freestyle



Ralph Fiscus, Park City, 4:37.88. Alexander, Stewart, Skyline, 4:43.13. Isaac Ridge, Alta, 4:47.47. Keegan Elgie, Park City, 4:49.04. Ethan Bangerter, Brighton, 4:49.47. Miles Moran, Olympus, 4:49.98. Easton Mousser, Springville, 4:51.45. Jaime Taylor, Park City, 4:52.96.

200 freestyle relay



Brighton, 1:27.91. Olympus, 1:28.36. Skyline, 1:28.36. Jordan, 1:29.63. Highland, 1:32.91. Cedar Valley, 1:33.40. Spanish Fork, 1:33.55. Payson, 1:33.69.

100 backstroke



Bryce Broadhead, Lehi, 48.76. Sean Honey, Timpview, 50.30. Will de la Garza, Olympus, 51.12. Kevin Tu, Skyline, 52.09. Nash Hale, Skyline, 53.61. Owen Hartman, Olympus, 53.83. Luan Barnard, Brighton, 54.41. Sebastian Wrona, Park City, 54.69.

100 breaststroke



Tallin Kunz, Payson, 56.56. Bridger Smith, Lehi, 57.30. Abe Astle, Olympus, 58.92. Nicholas Skamnes, Skyline, 59.23. Reef Yoked, Park City, 59.74. Jan Peischler, Lehi, 1:00.01. Luke Garstang, Skyline, 1:00.56. Laiken Swensen, Olympus, 1:00.75.

400 freestyle relay

