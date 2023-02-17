Facebook Twitter
Friday, February 17, 2023 | 
High school wrestling: Uintah’s boys and girls in position to make it a 5A sweep after strong Day 1 at state tournament

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Uintah’s boys and girls wrestling teams are both in the driver’s seat for 5A state championships after the opening day of the state tournament at UVU on Friday.

Uintah’s boys racked up 155 points on Day 1 and have a comfortable 39-point cushion over second-place Payson. Uintah had 13 wrestlers advance into the semifinals while Payson had nine.

The Utes beat Payson by 10.5 points last year for a second straight 5A state title.

For the girls, Uintah leads Cedar Valley 111 to 100 after a competitive first day of competition. Defending state champ Maple Mountain sits in ninth place as a new champion will be crowned on Saturday.

Uintah’s girls advanced six wrestlers into the semifinals while Cedar Valley has seven.

Among those seven Aviators in the semifinals is Alexia Woods, one of four girls wrestlers on Saturday with a chance to repeat as state champ. She’ll face teammate Kennedy Fowler in the 125-pound semifinals.

At 155 pounds, Springville’s Hotaia Valeti is a two-time champ looking for a 3-peat.

Maple Mountain’s Ellie Jensen (120) and Timpview’s Taimane Fiatoa (170) are the other two defending state champs still in the hunt for repeats.

On the boys side, a whopping 11 wrestlers have a chance at a repeat title Saturday, including several in the same weight.

At 165 pounds, Viewmont’s Moses Espinoza-Owens and Isaac Orrock are both defending state champs, and Espinoza-Owens is seeking a third state title.

At 190 pounds, Uintah’s Austin Richens — undefeated this season — and Payson’s Landen Shurtleff are both defending state champs and will meet in the semifinals on Saturday morning. Richens is a two-time state champ.

Other defending state champs seeking a repeat on Saturday are Spanish Fork’s Karson Shelley (113), Uintah’s Michael Alexander (120), Wasatch’s Ryder Robinson (138), Payson’s Colton Theobald (144), Viewmont’s Marcus Espinoza-Owens (175), Woods Cross’ Cash Henderson (215) and Lehi’s Isaac Terrell (285).

Saturday’s final day gets underway at 11 a.m. with the semifinals, and the championship matches are slated for 4:15 p.m.

5A Boys State Tournament

Day 1

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores

  1. Uintah, 155
  2. Payson, 116
  3. Wasatch, 114
  4. Spanish Fork, 90
  5. Lehi, 62
  6. Mountain View, 50.5
  7. Viewmont, 47
  8. Box Elder, 44

Saturday’s semifinals

106

  • Breyton Banks, Salem Hills vs. Raleigh Thomson, Uintah
  • Gage Anderson, Wasatch vs. Caleb Jackson, Maple Mountain

113

  • Rykan Hacking, Uintah vs. Ryder Christensen, Wasatch
  • Karson Shelley, Spanish Fork vs. Trevor Angus, Uintah

120

  • Kael Theobald, Payson vs. Glade Harman, Mountain View
  • Michael Alexander, Uintah vs. Lincoln Rex, Lehi

126

  • Ethan Boulton, Payson vs. Isaiah Rayco, Hillcrest
  • Benjamin Kohler, Wasatch vs. Gavyn Gappmayer, Brighton

132

  • Jackson Ricks, Box Elder vs. Creeson Harrison, Uintah
  • Austin Kelly, Wasatch v. Porter Olson, Spanish Fork

138

  • Cole Carter, Payson vs. Brody Rhoades, Uintah
  • Ryder Robinson, Wasatch vs. Edward Sears, Spanish Fork

144

  • Colton Theobald, Payson vs. Tymakoa Crockett, Woods Cross
  • Samuel Burr, Mountain View vs. Brandon Ploehn, Stansbury

150

  • Kelton Smith, Payson vs. Casen Woopsock, Uintah
  • Henry Hanssen, Wasatch vs. Tyler Blevins, Mountain View

157

  • Trevor Frank, Payson vs. Cole Andersen, Spanish Fork
  • Christia Hartle, Uintah vs. Hixon Canto, Maple Mountain

165

  • Moses Espinoza-Owen, Viewmont vs. Jacob Rhoades, Uintah
  • Isaac Orrock, Murray vs. Quayde Beck, Payson

175

  • Marcus Espinoza-Owen, Viewmont vs. Chase McCurdy, Uintah (2020)
  • Isaac McGee, Mountain View vs. Chandler Loveless, Payson

190

  • William McCleary, Lehi vs. Josh Biesinger, Maple Mountain
  • Austin Richens, Uintah vs. Landen Shurtleff, Payson

215

  • Cash Henderson, Woods Cross vs. Tevita Valeti, Springville
  • Jett Swain, Uintah vs. Cole Eldredge, Lehi

285

  • Isaac Terrell, Lehi vs. Austin McNaughtan, Wasatch
  • Gage Howard, Uintah vs. Grant Barney, Spanish Fork

5A Girls State Tournament

Day 1

At UVU

Team scores

  1. Uintah, 111
  2. Cedar Valley, 100
  3. Northridge, 87.5
  4. Springville, 82.5
  5. Stansbury, 80
  6. Wasatch, 62
  7. Hillcrest, 59
  8. Salem Hills, 55

Saturday’s semifinals

100

  • Rhiannon Towers, Olympus vs. Antonia Ingabire, Hillcrest
  • Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest vs. Charity Dummar, Skyline

105

  • Rachel Jones, Northridge vs. Lindsay Hansen, Tooele
  • Emeri Mortimer, Springville vs. Aidyn Sharp, Uintah

110

  • Makenzi McCoy, Mountain View vs. Stephani Schmolke, Cedar Valley
  • Chanley Green, Uintah vs. Kelseigh Banks, Salem Hills

115

  • Addyson Van Cott, Stansbury vs. Avaree Kessler, Lehi
  • Jakailei Lujan, Uintah vs. Arisna Stott, Cedar Valley

120

  • Sarah Trunnell, Wasatch vs. Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest
  • Valery Ethington, Springville vs. Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain

125

  • Kortnee Selin, Stansbury vs. Regan Heywood, Wasatch
  • Alexia Woods, Cedar Valley vs. Kennedy Fowler, Cedar Valley

130

  • Kathryn Degroot, Woods Cross vs. Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge
  • Annalee Wright, Cedar Valley vs. Isla Baeza, Mountain View

135

  • Sage Eggleston, Maple Mountain vs. Alexandr Baird, Tooele
  • Paisley Nelson, Salem Hills vs. Sage Ross, Spanish Fork

140

  • Breanna Clanton, Northridge vs. Briona Love, Hillcrest
  • Karalie Harris, Springville vs. Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley

145

  • Addyson Vidal, Jordan vs. Avery Winterton, Salem Hills
  • Emma Carri, Uintah vs. Corinne Letchford, Park City

155

  • Hannah Bowler, Bonneville vs. Hotaia Valeti, Springville
  • Kate Bird, Wasatch vs. Hayley Harris, Springville

170

  • Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain vs. Natalie Milligan, Cedar Valley
  • Taimane Fiatoa, Timpview vs. Madilyn Schuck, Alta

190

  • Emma Aviles, Northridge vs. Ava Semchuck, Alta
  • Jocelyn Hepler, Salem Hills vs. Tessa Barton, Uintah

235

  • Angie Aguilar, Stansbury vs. Katelyn Edgell, Brighton
  • Maddison Tenney, Uintah vs. Jayde Solip, Stansbury
