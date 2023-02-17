High school wrestling: Uintah’s boys and girls in position to make it a 5A sweep after strong Day 1 at state tournament

Uintah’s boys and girls wrestling teams are both in the driver’s seat for 5A state championships after the opening day of the state tournament at UVU on Friday.

Uintah’s boys racked up 155 points on Day 1 and have a comfortable 39-point cushion over second-place Payson. Uintah had 13 wrestlers advance into the semifinals while Payson had nine.

The Utes beat Payson by 10.5 points last year for a second straight 5A state title.

For the girls, Uintah leads Cedar Valley 111 to 100 after a competitive first day of competition. Defending state champ Maple Mountain sits in ninth place as a new champion will be crowned on Saturday.

Uintah’s girls advanced six wrestlers into the semifinals while Cedar Valley has seven.

Among those seven Aviators in the semifinals is Alexia Woods, one of four girls wrestlers on Saturday with a chance to repeat as state champ. She’ll face teammate Kennedy Fowler in the 125-pound semifinals.

At 155 pounds, Springville’s Hotaia Valeti is a two-time champ looking for a 3-peat.

Maple Mountain’s Ellie Jensen (120) and Timpview’s Taimane Fiatoa (170) are the other two defending state champs still in the hunt for repeats.

On the boys side, a whopping 11 wrestlers have a chance at a repeat title Saturday, including several in the same weight.

At 165 pounds, Viewmont’s Moses Espinoza-Owens and Isaac Orrock are both defending state champs, and Espinoza-Owens is seeking a third state title.

At 190 pounds, Uintah’s Austin Richens — undefeated this season — and Payson’s Landen Shurtleff are both defending state champs and will meet in the semifinals on Saturday morning. Richens is a two-time state champ.

Other defending state champs seeking a repeat on Saturday are Spanish Fork’s Karson Shelley (113), Uintah’s Michael Alexander (120), Wasatch’s Ryder Robinson (138), Payson’s Colton Theobald (144), Viewmont’s Marcus Espinoza-Owens (175), Woods Cross’ Cash Henderson (215) and Lehi’s Isaac Terrell (285).

Saturday’s final day gets underway at 11 a.m. with the semifinals, and the championship matches are slated for 4:15 p.m.

5A Boys State Tournament

Day 1

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores



Uintah, 155 Payson, 116 Wasatch, 114 Spanish Fork, 90 Lehi, 62 Mountain View, 50.5 Viewmont, 47 Box Elder, 44

Saturday’s semifinals

106



Breyton Banks, Salem Hills vs. Raleigh Thomson, Uintah

Gage Anderson, Wasatch vs. Caleb Jackson, Maple Mountain

113



Rykan Hacking, Uintah vs. Ryder Christensen, Wasatch

Karson Shelley, Spanish Fork vs. Trevor Angus, Uintah

120



Kael Theobald, Payson vs. Glade Harman, Mountain View

Michael Alexander, Uintah vs. Lincoln Rex, Lehi

126



Ethan Boulton, Payson vs. Isaiah Rayco, Hillcrest

Benjamin Kohler, Wasatch vs. Gavyn Gappmayer, Brighton

132



Jackson Ricks, Box Elder vs. Creeson Harrison, Uintah

Austin Kelly, Wasatch v. Porter Olson, Spanish Fork

138



Cole Carter, Payson vs. Brody Rhoades, Uintah

Ryder Robinson, Wasatch vs. Edward Sears, Spanish Fork

144



Colton Theobald, Payson vs. Tymakoa Crockett, Woods Cross

Samuel Burr, Mountain View vs. Brandon Ploehn, Stansbury

150



Kelton Smith, Payson vs. Casen Woopsock, Uintah

Henry Hanssen, Wasatch vs. Tyler Blevins, Mountain View

157



Trevor Frank, Payson vs. Cole Andersen, Spanish Fork

Christia Hartle, Uintah vs. Hixon Canto, Maple Mountain

165



Moses Espinoza-Owen, Viewmont vs. Jacob Rhoades, Uintah

Isaac Orrock, Murray vs. Quayde Beck, Payson

175



Marcus Espinoza-Owen, Viewmont vs. Chase McCurdy, Uintah (2020)

Isaac McGee, Mountain View vs. Chandler Loveless, Payson

190



William McCleary, Lehi vs. Josh Biesinger, Maple Mountain

Austin Richens, Uintah vs. Landen Shurtleff, Payson

215



Cash Henderson, Woods Cross vs. Tevita Valeti, Springville

Jett Swain, Uintah vs. Cole Eldredge, Lehi

285



Isaac Terrell, Lehi vs. Austin McNaughtan, Wasatch

Gage Howard, Uintah vs. Grant Barney, Spanish Fork

5A Girls State Tournament

Day 1

At UVU

Team scores



Uintah, 111 Cedar Valley, 100 Northridge, 87.5 Springville, 82.5 Stansbury, 80 Wasatch, 62 Hillcrest, 59 Salem Hills, 55

Saturday’s semifinals

100



Rhiannon Towers, Olympus vs. Antonia Ingabire, Hillcrest

Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest vs. Charity Dummar, Skyline

105



Rachel Jones, Northridge vs. Lindsay Hansen, Tooele

Emeri Mortimer, Springville vs. Aidyn Sharp, Uintah

110



Makenzi McCoy, Mountain View vs. Stephani Schmolke, Cedar Valley

Chanley Green, Uintah vs. Kelseigh Banks, Salem Hills

115



Addyson Van Cott, Stansbury vs. Avaree Kessler, Lehi

Jakailei Lujan, Uintah vs. Arisna Stott, Cedar Valley

120



Sarah Trunnell, Wasatch vs. Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest

Valery Ethington, Springville vs. Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain

125



Kortnee Selin, Stansbury vs. Regan Heywood, Wasatch

Alexia Woods, Cedar Valley vs. Kennedy Fowler, Cedar Valley

130



Kathryn Degroot, Woods Cross vs. Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge

Annalee Wright, Cedar Valley vs. Isla Baeza, Mountain View

135



Sage Eggleston, Maple Mountain vs. Alexandr Baird, Tooele

Paisley Nelson, Salem Hills vs. Sage Ross, Spanish Fork

140



Breanna Clanton, Northridge vs. Briona Love, Hillcrest

Karalie Harris, Springville vs. Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley

145



Addyson Vidal, Jordan vs. Avery Winterton, Salem Hills

Emma Carri, Uintah vs. Corinne Letchford, Park City

155



Hannah Bowler, Bonneville vs. Hotaia Valeti, Springville

Kate Bird, Wasatch vs. Hayley Harris, Springville

170



Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain vs. Natalie Milligan, Cedar Valley

Taimane Fiatoa, Timpview vs. Madilyn Schuck, Alta

190



Emma Aviles, Northridge vs. Ava Semchuck, Alta

Jocelyn Hepler, Salem Hills vs. Tessa Barton, Uintah

235

