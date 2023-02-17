NBA Celebrity Game: For actor Everett Osborne, playing in the Huntsman Center again is a full-circle moment

One of the players in the NBA Celebrity Game had played competitive basketball before in the Huntsman Center.

Everett Osborne, an actor who is starring in the upcoming movie “Sweetwater,” is a former college basketball player for Texas-Pan American.

Osborne and Texas-Pan American played against Delon Wright, Kyle Kuzma and the Utah Utes in the Huntsman Center on Nov. 26, 2014.

Osborne started and scored three points, had three rebounds and a steal in an 85-48 loss to Utah.

“It’s the first place I played my first Division I basketball game. It’s a full-circle moment in life being in this arena,” Osborne said. “I played against Kyle Kuzma, Delon Wright. It’s beautiful being in this full-circle moment.”

1 of 24 2 of 24 3 of 24 4 of 24 5 of 24 6 of 24 7 of 24 8 of 24 9 of 24 10 of 24 11 of 24 12 of 24 13 of 24 14 of 24 15 of 24 16 of 24 17 of 24 18 of 24 19 of 24 20 of 24 21 of 24 22 of 24 23 of 24 24 of 24

“Sweetwater” is based on the story of Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, who was one of first Black players to sign an NBA contract in 1950.

Osborne will play the role of Clifton.

In Friday’s celebrity game, it was clear that Osborne had played college basketball, as he dominated the first quarter, threw down a couple dunks and led the Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith-coached team with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

“I love it so far,” Osborne said of All-Star Weekend. “Salt Lake is beautiful, it’s calming, it’s quiet.”

While Osborne led Team Ryan, Seattle Seahawks star receiver DK Metcalf powered Team Dwyane (coached by former Miami Heat star and current Jazz part owner Dwyane Wade) to a 81-78 win with 20 points and was named the game’s MVP.

In a dramatic finish, WWE wrestler The Miz made a shot from half court that would have tied it at 81, but it was just after the buzzer and did not count.

The NBA donated $100,000 to cancer charity 5 For The Fight as part of the game.

The Celebrity Game was the first event of All-Star Weekend, kicking off three days of basketball festivities highlighted by All-Star Saturday Night and Sunday’s All-Star Game.

After all of the planning and waiting, Utah’s All-Star Weekend is finally ready to roll.

“It’s going to be incredible,” Smith said. “This is where it starts and then we’re going to get rolling, and I think we’re ready. Everyone’s ready.

“The NBA, the state, we’ve done a great job setting the stage.”

Former Jazz star Carlos Boozer made a surprise appearance to join Team Dwyane at halftime, while 2016 NBA champion and longtime NBA player Richard Jefferson joined Team Ryan at the start of the third quarter.

Jefferson, now a commentator for ESPN, also ripped off his suit to reveal a referee outfit and made a referee appearance in the second quarter.

Jefferson played for the Jazz in the 2013-14 season, starting 78 games and averaging 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

“I’m loving it, having a great time. I played here and it was a lot of fun, my time here. I’m looking forward to spending some more time here,” Jefferson said.

Baseball legend Albert Pujols, who last was in Salt Lake City with the Memphis Redbirds in 2000 for a Triple-A playoff game against the Salt Lake Stingers, returned for the Celebrity Game.

“It’s great,” Pujols said of this weekend. “It’s cold. I think the last time I was here in Salt Lake City I was playing in Triple-A in a playoff game.”

The goal for Pujols? Having fun and making sure he stayed healthy. Though Pujols is definitely better at baseball than basketball, he accomplished that goal.

NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson was also one of the players on Friday and is getting some snowboarding in this weekend.

“I’m a boarder, my wife skis, so we’ve been spending a lot of time out here,” he said.

Guillermo Rodriguez, the correspondent for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” was a crowd favorite, drawing cheers every time he touched the ball.

“It’s nice, but I’m freaking cold,” Rodriguez — who showed up to the red carpet in a suit and shorts — said of Utah.

It’s definitely not the best basketball that will be played this weekend, but for the nearly sold-out Huntsman Center, it was a fun time.

