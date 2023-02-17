Jewel — a Utah native — will sing the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game

In a homecoming of sorts, Jewel will perform the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night, The Associated Press reported.

Jewel returns to Utah for the NBA All-Star Game

Jewel, known for hits like “Foolish Games” and “Who Will Save Your Soul,” was born in Payson, Utah — although her time in the Beehive State was short-lived.

“I left around the age of 2,” she told the Deseret News in 2007. “I spent most of my younger years growing up in Homer, Alaska, on a family ranch that my father built from the ground up. We didn’t have electricity, and had outhouses. It was a very real way of living.”

Jewel will return to Utah to perform the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, which takes place at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena Sunday at 6 p.m. MST, the Deseret News reported.

The Grammy-nominated singer has been busy in recent years. Since 2021, Jewel has competed on — and won — “The Masked Singer,” and represented Alaska in the new competition show “American Song Contest.” She released her 13th studio album, “Freewheelin’ Woman,” last year. It marked her first album in seven years.

“Proud of myself as a parent, woman, friend, musician & human,” she wrote on Twitter in April 2022. “I have fought HARD & walked through a thousand fires to get here & I’m HAPPY! This album is a celebration of it all. Sometimes you take the long way around — but eventually you get there.”

How to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will air on TNT Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. MST.