Biden’s physical: He’s 80, healthy and ‘fit for duty’

While his age could be a concern, physically Joe Biden has been deemed “fit for duty” as commander in chief after a detailed physical Thursday morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

The results of the physical, conducted by his personal physician, Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, were publicly released. It said Biden “remains fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”

Biden, at 80, is the oldest president in history and is expected to announce soon whether he will seek reelection.

The physician noted that the detailed physical examination and “comprehensive review” of Biden’s medical records included “specialty consultation with several of our Presidential Specialty Consultants” at the medical center. They included specialists in optometry, dentistry, orthopedics (both spine and foot and ankle), podiatry, physical therapy, neurology, cardiology, radiology and dermatology.”

O’Connor, an associate professor of medicine at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Science, said he also consulted with his colleagues there.

The president’s health isn’t perfect, per the report. He has an asymptomatic irregular heartbeat, elevated fat in his blood, gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, some spinal arthritis and mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet. “For these, he takes three common prescription medications and two common over-the-counter medications,” O’Connor wrote.

And CNN reported that the physical “did result in a small lesion on Biden’s chest being removed for a biopsy, the results of which are pending.”

The report describes the president’s “stiff gait” and noted he was prescribed a custom insert for his shoe. His contact lens prescription was also updated.

Per CNN, “During Biden’s 2021 physical, O’Connor singled out two areas of ‘observation:’ an ‘increasing frequency and severity of throat clearing and coughing during speaking engagements’ and the president’s ambulatory gait, or walking abnormality, which O’Connor said was ‘perceptibly stiffer and less fluid than it was a year or so ago.’

The article pointed out that those issues have been “noticeable elements of Biden’s public appearances since taking office.”

O’Connor attributed the throat clearing to the reflux.

NPR noted that the issues hadn’t gotten worse from the previous year — and the president lost six pounds.