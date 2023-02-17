Facebook Twitter
Have the New York Jets found their veteran quarterback?

Jets ownership expressed willingness to pay big to bring in a veteran quarterback after Zach Wilson was benched twice in 2022 season

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr meets with reporters after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. The Steelers won 13-10.

Don Wright, Associated Press

Veteran NFL quarterback Derek Carr is reportedly starting his search for a new team in New York.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Carr, who was released by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, will visit the New York Jets over the weekend.

Carr has been with the Raiders organization since being a second-round draft pick by the franchise back in 2014, and now the 31-year-old four-time Pro Bowler is looking for a fresh start after falling out of favor in Las Vegas.

The Jets, meanwhile, are coming off a season where they went through three different starting quarterbacks during a once-promising season that ended outside the playoff picture.

Zach Wilson, the former BYU and Corner Canyon High standout who was the team’s No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, suffered through a frustrating season and was twice benched as New York failed to find its footing on offense.

It was a kind of second-year season that has brought into question whether New York will stick with Wilson for the long-term, even as Jets head coach Robert Saleh said committed to developing the young quarterback.

Last month, Jets owner Woody Johnson said he would “absolutely” be willing to pay for a veteran quarterback to join the franchise this offseason.

“We’ve got a cap so there’s an amount you can spend. But, yeah, yeah. That’s kind of the missing piece,” Johnson said, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

