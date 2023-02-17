Who George Soros thinks will win a Trump vs. DeSantis 2024 GOP presidential primary

George Soros, a top Democratic Party donor, investor and philanthropist, commented on the 2024 GOP presidential primary race Thursday while delivering a “State of the World” address at the Technical University of Munich in Germany.

Soros said he thought former President Donald Trump’s presidency was a “real threat to our democracy.” He accused Trump of moving the Republican Party to an “extreme version” of itself.

“Trump is a deeply flawed character, a confidence trickster whose narcissism grew into a disease,” he said.

Moving on to his 2024 predictions, Soros said he “hopes” Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will “slug it out.” Soros believes Trump’s influence over the GOP is over. Although Trump remains a formidable figure, Soros said DeSantis is “shrewd, ruthless and ambitious” which he said will “likely” make him the Republican nominee.

Soros said he expects Trump’s “narcissism” to compel him to run as a third-party candidate, which would undermine DeSantis and hand the election to the Democrats in a “landslide.”

This will cause the Republican party to “reform” itself, he said, while joking that his predictions may be “just a little bit biased.”

Trump was asked by a radio host earlier this month about what he will do if he doesn’t win the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Trump’s response didn’t mention a third-party run and he wouldn’t commit to supporting the Republican nominee, saying it would “depend on who the nominee was.”

Soros was the biggest disclosed Democratic donor in the 2022 midterm elections — with donations totaling roughly $50 million. He also gave tens of millions more to Democratic-aligned political action committees.

The billionaire has played an enormous role in Democratic fundraising over the years and generously helps political candidates who align with his views.

Various conspiracy theories swirl around the Hungarian-born American investor, many unfair, that stem from people concerned he has undue control over American politics.

Trump is polling well in early 2024 presidential polls. He announced his campaign last November, making him the first to do so with Nikki Haley, the former U.N. ambassador, launching her bid for president this week. DeSantis has yet to make his run for president official but is expected to jump in the race in the coming months.

A recent Quinnipiac poll shows Trump and DeSantis battling it out with 43% and 41% support respectively, a virtual dead heat. Haley’s support hovers around 6% with former Vice President Mike Pence at 4% in the hypothetical matchup.

