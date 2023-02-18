High school girls wrestling: Uintah secures its first 5A championship

Girl’s wrestling at the 5A classification was only inaugurated last year, and Uintah has already solidified itself as a significant force with a second-place finish in last year’s meet and a championship in Saturdays meet.

Uintah had a healthy lead after day 1 of the championship tournament and secured the win in day two. It was a tight race with Uintah earning 208.5 team points, Cedar Valley in second with 181 points and Springville in third with 171.5 points.

“I’m just proud of them man,” said Uintah coach Patrick Sharp.

“We’ve said from day one that we want to win the 5A title this year, that’s been our goal all along. We’ve won tournaments along the way, we’ve won big matches, but nothing has really mattered until this.

“Everything so far has been developmental, preparing for this moment and it feels good to have it done. We’ve got some tough wrestlers who stepped up and learned to swing at the big dogs.”

Alongside the team championship, the Utes had three different wrestlers take the top of the podium in their weight class. One of which being Emma Carri, who took the top spot in the 145-weight class.

“I’m feeling excited, me and my team worked hard all season to arrive here,” said Carri.

“It’s sad because I’m an exchange student and I came here without anything; a lot of people helped me, and I really don’t want the season to end. I’m so happy for this victory and for my team.”

Uintah’s Maddison Tenney also finished first in her weight class with a dramatic finish in the last bout of the competition.

“This is my third year wrestling, I’m a senior this year so I didn’t want to come here and get third or fourth again so it feels amazing to take first. I love my team so much and I’m so sad that it’s my last year with them. It feels really good getting my own title and a team title my last year,” said Tenney.

Chanley Green of Uintah was the third wrestler for the Utes to take an individual championship in the 110-weight class.

Stansbury’s Addyson Van Cott also had a strong performance Saturday evening. Van Cott took the 115 weight class over Uintah’s Jakailei Lujan.

“It’s just so amazing, I woke up this morning sick and couldn’t breathe. So, I was definitely a bit iffy about today but I’m so proud of myself and I’m thankful for my family and my coaches who helped me through this journey,” said Van Cott.

It was a tight bout in the 105-pound final between Tooele’s Lindsay Hansen and Springville’s Emeri Mortimer. It went all three rounds but, in the end, Hansen took the victory 8-3.

“I’ve been praying so hard to just do my best,” said Hansen.

“Last year I lost by a takedown in overtime, but I was so proud to take second. This year I’m so glad that I was able to push through and do my absolute best, no matter the tournament or match I pushed through and did my best.”

5A girls state tournament

At UVU

Team scores



Uintah, 208.5 Cedar Valley, 181 Springville, 171.5 Stansbury, 148 Northridge, 147.5 Hillcrest, 119 Maple Mountain, 113 Salem Hills, 107

Individual Results

100 pounds



Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest Rhiannon Towers, Olympus Antonia Ingabire, Hillcrest Alanis Smith, Northridge Leilani Milla, East Charity Dummar, Skyline

Championship — Eva Zimmerman, Hillcrest def. Rhiannon Towers, Olympus, Fall 3:31

105 pounds



Lindsay Hansen, Tooele Emeri Mortimer, Springville Rachel Jones, Northridge Abbey West, Jordan Ivory Cazier, Mountain View Aidyn Sharp, Uintah

Championship — Lindsay Hansen, Tooele def. Emeri Mortimer, Dec 8-3

110 pounds



Chanley Green, Uintah Makenzi Mccoy, Mountain View Stephanie Schmolke, Cedar Valley Kelseigh Banks, Salem Hills Marabelle Brown, Wasatch Kaylee Young, Maple Mountain

Championship — Chanley Green, Uintah def. Makenzi Mccoy, Mountain View, Fall 0:35

115 pounds



Addyson Van Cott, Stansbury Jakailei Lujan, Uintah Avaree Kessler, Lehi Arisna Stott, Cedar Valley Ariana Brimhall, Springville Beka Wagner, Uintah

Championship — Addyson Van Cott, Stansbury def. Jakailei Lujan, Uintah, Fall 2:00

120 pounds



Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain Valery Ethington, Springville Sydnie Dick, Uintah Maria Marin, East Sarah Trunnell, Wasatch

Championship — Eliza Zimmerman, Hillcrest def. Ellie Jensen, Maple Mountain, Fall 3:02

125 pounds



Alexia Woods, Cedar Valley Kortnee Selin, Stansbury Kennedy Fowler, Cedar Valley Noa Omessi, Park City Emilie Mower, Hillcrest Regan Heywood, Wasatch

Championship — Alexia Woods, Cedar Valley def. Kortnee Selin, Stansbury, Fall 2:47

130 pounds



Isla Baeza, Mountain View Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge Kathryn De Groot, Woods Cross Izzy Clements, Springville Annalee Wright, Cedar Valley Nehemiah Cook, Highland

Championship — Isla Baeza, Mountain View def. Mikalah Whitehouse, Northridge, MD 11-0

135 pounds



Sage Eggleston, Maple Mountain Paisley Nelson, Salem Hills Hinckley Blanco, Payson Alexandra Gates, Cedar Valley Alexandra Baird, Tooele Sage Ross, Spanish Fork

Championship — Sage Eggleston, Maple Mountain def. Paisley Nelson, Salem Hills, Fall 3:52

140 pounds



Breanna Clanton, Northridge Karalie Harris, Springville Alexis Kirkland, Bonneville Rhya Balmforth, Cedar Valley Briona Love, Hillcrest Jessica Miller, Salem Hills

Championship — Breanna Clanton, Northirdge def. Karalie Harris, Springville, Fall 3:34

145 pounds



Emma Carri, Uintah Addyson Vidal, Jordan Avery Winteron, Salem Hills Corinne Letchford, Park City Elizabeth Soulier, Skyline Eleni Nonu, Brighton

Championship — Emma Carri, Uintah def. Addyson Vidal, Jordan, Fall 1:23

155 pounds



Hotaia Valeti, Springville Hayley Harris, Springville Hannah Bowler, Bonneville Kate Bird, Wasatch Maeli Howard, Bountiful Madison Mayes, Cedar Valley

Championship — Hotaia Valeti, Springville def. Hayley Harris, Springville, Fall 2:20

170 pounds



Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain Taimane Fiatoa, Timpview Alize Acosta, Stansbury Natalie Milligan, Cedar Valley Madilyn Schuck, Alta Malorie Sitka, Springville

Championship — Aurellia Ramos, Maple Mountain def. Taimane Fiatoa, Timpview, Dec 4-0

190 pounds



Jocelyn Hepler, Salem Hills Ava Semchuck, Alta Tessa Barton, Uintah Emma Aviles, Northridge Kaleolane Ned, Tooele Hannah Mccormick, Maple Mountain

Championship — Jocelyn Hepler, Salem Hills def. Ava Semchuck, Alta, Dec 7-5

235 pounds



Maddison Tenney, Uintah Angie Aguilar, Stansbury Katelyn Edgell, Brighton Jayde Solip, Stansbury Arianah Cowgur, Jordan Adriana Tavita, Brighton

Championship — Maddison Tenney, Uintah def. Angie Aguilar, Stansbury, Fall 2:37

