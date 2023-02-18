Meet the 2023 NBA All-Stars

24 of the NBA’s brightest stars will take center stage in the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Sunday.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion WIlliamson and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant were voted All-Star starters, but will miss the All-Star Game due to injuries.
Here are the 24 players that will be playing in Sunday’s showcase at Vivint Arena as the NBA All-Star Game returns to Utah for the first time since 1993.
LeBron James (captain)
NBA team: Los Angeles Lakers
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 250 pounds
All-Star appearances: 19
Stats: 30.2 ppg, 7 apg, 8.5 rpg.
The NBA’s all-time scoring leader makes his 19th straight All-Star appearance. The league will honor James, who broke the scoring record on Feb. 7, during All-Star Weekend.
Lauri Markkanen (starter)
NBA team: Utah Jazz
Position: Forward
Height: 7-foot
Weight: 240 pounds
All-Star appearances: 1
Stats: 24.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.7 apg.
Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has blossomed in his first year in Utah. Originally, an All-Star reserve, he’s upgraded to a starter because of the injury to Zion Williamson.
Luka Doncic (starter)
NBA team: Dallas Mavericks
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 230 pounds
All-Star appearances: 4
Stats: 33.4 points, 8.2 apg, 8.9 rpg.
Doncic has made the All-Star game in each of his last four seasons. He leads the league in points per game.
Nikola Jokic (starter)
NBA team: Denver Nuggets
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-11
Weight: 284 pounds
All-Star appearances: 4
Stats: 24.7, 10.2 apg, 11.3 rpg.
The two-time MVP is gunning for his third straight crown. He’s second in the league in assists.
Ja Morant (starter)
NBA team: Memphis Grizzlies
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 174 pounds
All-Star appearances: 2
Stats: 27.4 ppg, 8.3 apg, 5.8 rpg.
The high-flying Morant could put on a show in the All-Star Game. He’s one of the league’s best dunkers.
Paul George
NBA team: Los Angeles Clippers
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 220 pounds
All-Star appearances: 8
Stats: 23.4 ppg, 5.2 apg, 6.1 rpg.
George has been a steady presence for the Clippers this season. He leads the team in points and assists per game.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
NBA team: Oklahoma City Thunder
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 195 pounds
All-Star appearances: 1
Stats: 30.8 ppg, 5.6 apg, 4.7 rpg.
Gilgeous-Alexander may have the Thunder ahead of schedule. He ranks fifth in the NBA in points per game.
Jaren Jackson Jr.
NBA team: Memphis Grizzlies
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 242 pounds
All-Star appearances: 1
Stats: 16.8 ppg, 0.8 apg, 6.6 rpg.
Jackson Jr. is one of the frontrunners for Defensive Player of the Year this season. He’s making his first All-Star Game appearance.
Damian Lillard
NBA team: Portland Trail Blazers
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
All-Star appearances: 7
Stats: 30.9 ppg, 7.3 apg, 4.2 rpg.
The former Weber State Wildcat returns to Utah for his seventh All-Star appearance. He ranks fourth in the league in points per game.
Domantas Sabonis
NBA team: Sacramento Kings
Position: Forward
Height: 7-foot-1
Weight: 240 pounds
All-Star appearances: 3
Stats: 18.7 ppg, 7.0 apg, 12.2 rpg
Sabonis is a big reason why the Kings are in third place. He’s second in the NBA in rebounds per game.
Anthony Edwards
NBA team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 225 pounds
All-Star appearances: 1
Stats: 24.7 ppg, 4.6 apg, 6 rpg.
Edwards is putting up All-Star numbers for Minnesota. He leads the Timberwolves in points per game.
De’Aaron Fox
NBA team: Sacremento Kings
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
All-Star appearances: 1
Stats: 24.2 ppg, 6.3 apg, 4.3 rpg.
Fox leads the Kings as part of the one-two punch with Domantas Sabonis. The Kings have two All-Star selections for the first time since 2003-04.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)
NBA team: Milwaukee Bucks
Position: Forward
Height: 7-foot
Weight: 243 pounds
All-Star appearances: 7
Stats: 32.2 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 5.3 apg.
The Greek Freak leads the Bucks, one of the NBA’s best teams. He’s top three in points per game and rebounds per game.
Donovan Mitchell (starter)
NBA team: Cleveland Cavaliers
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 215 pounds
All-Star appearances: 4
Stats: 26.8 ppg, 4.9 apg, 3.9 rpg.
Mitchell returns to Utah for his fourth straight All-Star appearance. The former Jazzman has the Cavs in fourth place in the East.
Kyrie Irving (starter)
NBA team: Dallas Mavericks
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
All-Star appearances: 8
Stats: 27 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.3 apg.
Now on the Dallas Mavericks, Irving brings his world-class handles to Utah.
Jayson Tatum (starter)
NBA team: Boston Celtics
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 210 pounds
All-Star appearances: 2
Stats: 30.6 ppg, 4.5 apg, 8.7 rpg.
Tatum is in the mix for MVP this season. He headlines the Boston Celtics, who have the best record in the East.
Joel Embiid (starter)
NBA team: Philadelphia 76ers
Position: Forward
Height: 7-foot
Weight: 280 pounds
All-Star appearances: 6
Stats: 33.3 ppg, 4 apg, 10.1 rpg.
Originally a reserve, Embiid was upgraded to a starter because of Kevin Durant’s injury. He’s in the MVP mix and is second in the league in points per game.
Bam Adebayo
NBA team: Miami Heat
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 255 pounds
All-Star appearances: 2
Stats: 21.8 ppg, 3.2 apg, 10 rpg.
Adebayo is in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year. He’s Miami’s defensive anchor.
Jaylen Brown
NBA team: Boston Celtics
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 223
All-Star appearances: 2
Stats: 26.5 ppg, 3.2 apg, 7 rpg.
The second half of the Tatum-Brown duo, Brown is having a good year.
DeMar DeRozan
NBA team: Chicago Bulls
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 220 pounds
All-Star appearances: 6
Stats: 25.7 ppg, 5 apg, 4.8 rpg.
The king of the midrange shot, DeRozan has been consistent for the Bulls this season.
Tyrese Haliburton
NBA team: Indiana Pacers
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 185 pounds
All-Star appearances: 1
Stats: 19.8 ppg, 10.3 apg, 3.9 rpg.
Making his All-Star debut, Haliburton leads the league in assists per game.
Jrue Holiday
NBA team: Milwaukee Bucks
Position: Guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 205 pounds
All-Star appearances: 2
Stats: 19.1 ppg, 7.1 apg, 5.2 rpg.
Holiday is second in points per game on the Bucks and leads the team in assists per game.
Julius Randle
NBA team: New York Knicks
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 250 pounds
All-Star appearances: 2
Stats: 24.7 ppg, 4.2 apg, 10.9 rpg
Randle has helped lead the Knicks to playoff position at the All-Star break. He is first on New York in points per game and rebounds per game.
Pascal Siakam
NBA team: Toronto Raptors
Position: Forward
Height: 6-foot-8
Weight: 230 pounds
All-Star appearances: 2
Stats: 25 ppg, 6.2 apg, 8 rpg.
An injury replacement who was considered one of the biggest All-Star snubs, Siakam is doing it all for the Toronto Raptors.