Meet the 2023 NBA All-Stars

24 of the NBA’s brightest stars will take center stage in the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion WIlliamson and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant were voted All-Star starters, but will miss the All-Star Game due to injuries.

Here are the 24 players that will be playing in Sunday’s showcase at Vivint Arena as the NBA All-Star Game returns to Utah for the first time since 1993.

LeBron James (captain)

NBA team: Los Angeles Lakers

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 250 pounds

All-Star appearances: 19

Stats: 30.2 ppg, 7 apg, 8.5 rpg.

The NBA’s all-time scoring leader makes his 19th straight All-Star appearance. The league will honor James, who broke the scoring record on Feb. 7, during All-Star Weekend.

Lauri Markkanen (starter)

NBA team: Utah Jazz

Position: Forward

Height: 7-foot

Weight: 240 pounds

All-Star appearances: 1

Stats: 24.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.7 apg.

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has blossomed in his first year in Utah. Originally, an All-Star reserve, he’s upgraded to a starter because of the injury to Zion Williamson.

Luka Doncic (starter)

NBA team: Dallas Mavericks

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 230 pounds

All-Star appearances: 4

Stats: 33.4 points, 8.2 apg, 8.9 rpg.

Doncic has made the All-Star game in each of his last four seasons. He leads the league in points per game.

Nikola Jokic (starter)

NBA team: Denver Nuggets

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-11

Weight: 284 pounds

All-Star appearances: 4

Stats: 24.7, 10.2 apg, 11.3 rpg.

The two-time MVP is gunning for his third straight crown. He’s second in the league in assists.

Ja Morant (starter)

NBA team: Memphis Grizzlies

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 174 pounds

All-Star appearances: 2

Stats: 27.4 ppg, 8.3 apg, 5.8 rpg.

The high-flying Morant could put on a show in the All-Star Game. He’s one of the league’s best dunkers.

Paul George

NBA team: Los Angeles Clippers

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 220 pounds

All-Star appearances: 8

Stats: 23.4 ppg, 5.2 apg, 6.1 rpg.

George has been a steady presence for the Clippers this season. He leads the team in points and assists per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

NBA team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 195 pounds

All-Star appearances: 1

Stats: 30.8 ppg, 5.6 apg, 4.7 rpg.

Gilgeous-Alexander may have the Thunder ahead of schedule. He ranks fifth in the NBA in points per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr.

NBA team: Memphis Grizzlies

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 242 pounds

All-Star appearances: 1

Stats: 16.8 ppg, 0.8 apg, 6.6 rpg.

Jackson Jr. is one of the frontrunners for Defensive Player of the Year this season. He’s making his first All-Star Game appearance.

Damian Lillard

NBA team: Portland Trail Blazers

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

All-Star appearances: 7

Stats: 30.9 ppg, 7.3 apg, 4.2 rpg.

The former Weber State Wildcat returns to Utah for his seventh All-Star appearance. He ranks fourth in the league in points per game.

Domantas Sabonis

NBA team: Sacramento Kings

Position: Forward

Height: 7-foot-1

Weight: 240 pounds

All-Star appearances: 3

Stats: 18.7 ppg, 7.0 apg, 12.2 rpg

Sabonis is a big reason why the Kings are in third place. He’s second in the NBA in rebounds per game.

Anthony Edwards

NBA team: Minnesota Timberwolves

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 225 pounds

All-Star appearances: 1

Stats: 24.7 ppg, 4.6 apg, 6 rpg.

Edwards is putting up All-Star numbers for Minnesota. He leads the Timberwolves in points per game.

De’Aaron Fox

NBA team: Sacremento Kings

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

All-Star appearances: 1

Stats: 24.2 ppg, 6.3 apg, 4.3 rpg.

Fox leads the Kings as part of the one-two punch with Domantas Sabonis. The Kings have two All-Star selections for the first time since 2003-04.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain)

NBA team: Milwaukee Bucks

Position: Forward

Height: 7-foot

Weight: 243 pounds

All-Star appearances: 7

Stats: 32.2 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 5.3 apg.

The Greek Freak leads the Bucks, one of the NBA’s best teams. He’s top three in points per game and rebounds per game.

Donovan Mitchell (starter)

NBA team: Cleveland Cavaliers

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

All-Star appearances: 4

Stats: 26.8 ppg, 4.9 apg, 3.9 rpg.

Mitchell returns to Utah for his fourth straight All-Star appearance. The former Jazzman has the Cavs in fourth place in the East.

Kyrie Irving (starter)

NBA team: Dallas Mavericks

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

All-Star appearances: 8

Stats: 27 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.3 apg.

Now on the Dallas Mavericks, Irving brings his world-class handles to Utah.

Jayson Tatum (starter)

NBA team: Boston Celtics

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 210 pounds

All-Star appearances: 2

Stats: 30.6 ppg, 4.5 apg, 8.7 rpg.

Tatum is in the mix for MVP this season. He headlines the Boston Celtics, who have the best record in the East.

Joel Embiid (starter)

NBA team: Philadelphia 76ers

Position: Forward

Height: 7-foot

Weight: 280 pounds

All-Star appearances: 6

Stats: 33.3 ppg, 4 apg, 10.1 rpg.

Originally a reserve, Embiid was upgraded to a starter because of Kevin Durant’s injury. He’s in the MVP mix and is second in the league in points per game.

Bam Adebayo

NBA team: Miami Heat

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-9

Weight: 255 pounds

All-Star appearances: 2

Stats: 21.8 ppg, 3.2 apg, 10 rpg.

Adebayo is in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year. He’s Miami’s defensive anchor.

Jaylen Brown

NBA team: Boston Celtics

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 223

All-Star appearances: 2

Stats: 26.5 ppg, 3.2 apg, 7 rpg.

The second half of the Tatum-Brown duo, Brown is having a good year.

DeMar DeRozan

NBA team: Chicago Bulls

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 220 pounds

All-Star appearances: 6

Stats: 25.7 ppg, 5 apg, 4.8 rpg.

The king of the midrange shot, DeRozan has been consistent for the Bulls this season.

Tyrese Haliburton

NBA team: Indiana Pacers

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 185 pounds

All-Star appearances: 1

Stats: 19.8 ppg, 10.3 apg, 3.9 rpg.

Making his All-Star debut, Haliburton leads the league in assists per game.

Jrue Holiday

NBA team: Milwaukee Bucks

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 205 pounds

All-Star appearances: 2

Stats: 19.1 ppg, 7.1 apg, 5.2 rpg.

Holiday is second in points per game on the Bucks and leads the team in assists per game.

Julius Randle

NBA team: New York Knicks

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 250 pounds

All-Star appearances: 2

Stats: 24.7 ppg, 4.2 apg, 10.9 rpg

Randle has helped lead the Knicks to playoff position at the All-Star break. He is first on New York in points per game and rebounds per game.

Pascal Siakam

NBA team: Toronto Raptors

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 230 pounds

All-Star appearances: 2

Stats: 25 ppg, 6.2 apg, 8 rpg.

An injury replacement who was considered one of the biggest All-Star snubs, Siakam is doing it all for the Toronto Raptors.

