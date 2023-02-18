3 keys to BYU’s loss to Saint Mary’s

BYU saw its losing streak extend to four Saturday night with a 71-65 setback at No. 17 Saint Mary’s. The Cougars (16-13, 6-9) rallied from a 13-point deficit to pull within one point with less than two minutes remaining, but the Gaels (24-5, 13-1) closed it out.
- Saint Mary’s freshman Aidan Mahaney struck again. He scored the game-winner with 0.3 remaining in a one-point Gaels win in Provo last month. Saturday, he hit the biggest shot of the night again, a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left to lift Saint Mary’s to a 68-62 advantage. He finished with 16 points, with 14 in the second half.
- Logan Johnson poured in a game-high 27 points on 12 of 19 shooting for the Gaels.
- BYU was led by Fousseyni Traore, who scored 16 points. Rudi Williams and Spencer Johnson scored 12 apiece and Noah Waterman added 11 points.