Saturday, February 18, 2023 | 
3 keys to BYU’s loss to Saint Mary’s

The Cougars saw their losing streak extend to four Saturday night with a 71-65 setback at No. 17 Saint Mary's.

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
Saint Mary’s forward Joshua Jefferson, left, fouls BYU guard Rudi William during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, AP

BYU saw its losing streak extend to four Saturday night with a 71-65 setback at No. 17 Saint Mary’s. The Cougars (16-13, 6-9) rallied from a 13-point deficit to pull within one point with less than two minutes remaining, but the Gaels (24-5, 13-1) closed it out. 

Saint Mary’s guard Logan Johnson reacts after scoring against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, AP

  • Saint Mary’s freshman Aidan Mahaney struck again. He scored the game-winner with 0.3 remaining in a one-point Gaels win in Provo last month. Saturday, he hit the biggest shot of the night again, a 3-pointer with 46 seconds left to lift Saint Mary’s to a 68-62 advantage. He finished with 16 points, with 14 in the second half. 
  • Logan Johnson poured in a game-high 27 points on 12 of 19 shooting for the Gaels. 
  • BYU was led by Fousseyni Traore, who scored 16 points. Rudi Williams and Spencer Johnson scored 12 apiece and Noah Waterman added 11 points. 

