3 keys to BYU’s loss to Saint Mary’s

BYU saw its losing streak extend to four Saturday night with a 71-65 setback at No. 17 Saint Mary’s. The Cougars (16-13, 6-9) rallied from a 13-point deficit to pull within one point with less than two minutes remaining, but the Gaels (24-5, 13-1) closed it out.

Saint Mary’s guard Logan Johnson reacts after scoring against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Moraga, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Godofredo A. Vásquez, AP